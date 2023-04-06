Grand Island Senior High girls track and field coach Kip Ramsey doesn’t remember the last time the Islanders scored 100 points and finished runner-up as a team in a meet.

Grand Island managed to do both during its home meet Thursday.

The Islanders finished second with 106 points during the Grand Island Invite Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Millard West captured both team titles as they won the boys with 112 points, while capturing the girls with 123 points.

In the process, Grand Island won two events and had 20 medalists on a day that had sunny skies with cold winds.

“It was a great day for the kids to compete in,” Ramsey said. “We had a lot of kids step up and we had a lot of PR’s today, which is always great to see. I don’t remember the last time the girls finished runner-up or scored that many points in a meet, so things are looking up for us.”

Emma Rauch-Word and Rylei Degen were the two winners for the Islanders. Rauch-Word captured the 100 hurdles (15.79), while Degen took the pole vault (10-0).

The Islanders had the depth as well as they finished second in six other events. Kiera Jones was second in both the long jump (16-9) and high jump (5-0), while Cassidy Hinken was second in the triple jump (33-5), Celia McCoy was second in the 300 hurdles (49.21) and both the 400 relay (52.19) and 1,600 relay (4:19.24) were also second.

“Emma and Rylei had great performances for us, but we had a lot of girls get second for us, which was also helpful,” Ramsey said. “Kiera had a great day in getting second in her events. Our two relays had good times and the 1,600 relay featured all freshmen so that was nice to see.

“They are putting in the work everyday, and they are starting to see little progress in each meet. That's what it takes in each meet, and they get excited when they do well so this was very nice for the girls.”

The boys finished third with 93.5 points. They won two events and had 21 medalists.

“We really performed well today,” GISH coach Montie Fyfe said. “Everybody today just really seemed to rally around each other. There was a lot of excitement today, and kids are competing very well in their events.”

Trey Engberg and Ruben Cacerers were the winners for the Islanders. Engberg took the 400 (53.00), while Caceres claimed the 3,200 (10:10.65). Fyfe said he was pleased with those performances.

“Ruben did really well in the 3,200, and he is realizing that’s a strong race for him,” Fyfe said. “He got the base from the summer and winter to run a good 3,200. The problem is we’re struggling with practice time consistently. But he’s doing what is required of him to do in practice. If we stay indoors, he’s on the treadmills running. He’s having a great start to his sophomore year.

“Trey has run really well the last two weeks. He’s one of our experienced runners and is just a great leader to our younger guys.”

Fyfe said he liked what he saw out of everyone and feels a majority of those athletes will only get better.

“I know our sprint core will get better during the course of the season as we have great depth there,” Fyfe said. “Our relay teams have done pretty well despite not hitting our handoffs that well. I’m happy with the hurdlers and in a lot of field events. I just think we’re only going to get better and be a different team when we get to the conference meet.”

The Grand Island teams will compete at the Papillion-LaVista South Invite Thursday.