If the Class A, District 1 Meet in Fremont said anything, the team race for the girls state wrestling tournament is going to be very interesting.

Top-ranked and defending state champion South Sioux City (NSWCA) edged No. 3 Grand Island 245-242 for the team title Saturday.

It might be a preview of what fans might see at the CHI Health Center in Omaha next week.

GISH girls coach Jeff Evans said it might have been one of the challenging districts with three top 10 teams there, along with 260 competitors with 24 ranked wrestlers. That includes three weight classes that had the top three girls ranked.

“We knew all season long going into that (district meet), it was going to be daunting,” he said. “The girls knew what they were going into, and they competed very well. You want to see the best, and we definitely saw that. I think it’s a preview of what we’ll see in Omaha next week.”

GISH’s Ali Edwards, who captured the 190-pound title, said it was definitely a tough district to come out of.

“We had our struggles, but we got through it,” she said.

The success the Islanders had sets them up really well heading into the state tournament. Grand Island will have 10 participants, that includes two district champions, at the state meet next week.

Jasmine Morales captured the 110-pound weight class, while Edwards, rated No. 4 at 190, won her weight class for her second district title.

Addisyn Gates (105 pounds), Briannah Kutschkau (126) Lluvia Fierro (135), Maria Lindo-Morente (140), Anyia Roberts (No. 4 at 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (155), Meghan Hixon (170) and Brythany Espino (No. 2 at 235) are the other state qualifiers.

Evans said that’s a good number to have.

“I thought there was a good realistic chance of us getting 10 or more. I think people were expecting us to get at least eight wrestlers down,” he said. “The girls really stepped up and performed well to get down to Omaha. That sets us up really well to do well down in Omaha.”

Grand Island is a second-year program already having success. The Islanders won a district title last year and took six qualifiers to the state meet, where they finished sixth and three state medalists.

This season, the Islanders went 16-0 in duals and have captured all but two of the tournaments they’ve competed in. Other than the A-1 meet last Saturday, Grand Island also finished second to South Sioux City in the Battle at the Point Invite at West Point earlier this season.

Evans said he likes where the program is right now.

“We’ve been very successful during our first two years as a program. I think we’re exactly where I want us to be,” he said. “Winning districts would have been awesome last week but losing by only three points was not bad. Not the scenario you want, but we’ll need to use that as motivation next year and for next week obviously.”

Evans said he feels the state tournament is wide open. On paper, he feels South Sioux City is the favorite, but sees Norfolk, which was runner-up last year, along with Papillion-LaVista, Crete, Omaha Westside and others being in the thick of things. With that being said, he said there will be some keys to happen if Grand Island wants to be in the team race.

“It’s going to be a fight all three days,” Evans said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it the most, who can get the bonus points when they are there, as well as responding when we have setbacks. Those points in the consolation rounds are big as well.”

The one thing Evans is worried about is the two-week layoff. He said that really affected the Islanders in last year’s state tournament.

“We felt it did. If you practice that long without a meet in between, it can be mundane a little bit,” Evans said. “But we’re going to make the most out of our practices.

But Edwards said she and the Islanders will be ready to wrestle once Feb. 16 gets here.

“Everyone is excited about the state meet,” Edwards said. “We have some new girls that are coming along. We’ll see what we can do next week.”

Northwest, Central City hosting boys districts

Both Northwest and Central City are hosting wrestling districts Friday and Saturday.

Northwest will host the B-3 district meet. The Vikings will be in the district with Adams Central, Aurora, Chadron, Cozad, Hastings, Norris, Northwest, Plattsmouth, Schuyler, Wahoo and York. The meet begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Central City will host the C-3 meet. The Bison will be in the district with Centennial, Central City, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fairbury, Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, St. Paul, Syracuse, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, Twin River and Yutan. The meet begins at 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The top four finishers advance to the state tournament in Omaha next week.

Area districts Glance

Class A

District 3 Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 11

At Papillion-LaVista South

Team competing: Bellevue West, Columbus, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Omaha Benson, Papillion-LaVista South

Class B

District 3 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Grand Island Northwest

Teams competing: Adams Central, Aurora, Chadron, Cozad, Hastings, Norris, Northwest, Plattsmouth, Schuyler, Wahoo, York

Class C

District 1 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Boone Central

Teams competing: Arlington, Boone Central, Boys Town, David City, Fillmore Central, Grand Island Central Catholic, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Logan View, Louisville, Malcolm, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Raymond Central, Southern, Wilber-Clatonia

District 3 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Central City

Teams competing: Centennial, Central City, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fairbury, Hastings St. Cecilia, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, St. Paul, Syracuse, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, Twin River, Yutan

District 4 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Mitchell

Team competing: Amherst, Broken Bow, Centura, Chase County, Gibbon, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Kearney Catholic, Loomis/Bertrand, Mitchell, Morrill, Ord, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Valentine, West Holt, Wood River

Class D

District 1 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Pender

Teams competing: Aquinas,Bancroft-Rosalie, Cambridge, Central Valley, Creighton, Elgin Public/Pope John, Fullerton, Homer, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Osmond, Pender, Ponca, Riverside, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), Stanton, Summerland, Tri County Northeast, Wilcox-Hildreth, Winside, Wisner-Pilger

District 2 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Southern Valley

Teams competing: Ainsworth, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, Arapahoe, Arcadia/Loup City, Axtell, Brady, Burwell, Elm Creek, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Hi-Line, High Plains Community, Kenesaw, North Central, Overton, Palmer, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelton, Southern Valley, St. Mary's, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Twin Loup

District 3 Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Thayer Central

Teams competing: Alma, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson-Leigh, Dorchester, East Butler, Elkhorn Valley, Franklin, Freeman, Friend, Harvard, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Meridian, Nebraska Christian, Newman Grove, Plainview, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Scribner-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, Southwest, Sutton, Thayer Central, Weeping Water