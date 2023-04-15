The Lincoln East girls are considered the No. 2 team in Class A, and the Spartans showcased their talents on Saturday morning against Grand Island Senior High at GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

They came out and took it to the Islanders, scoring five goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. They took a 9-0 lead into halftime and in the 45th minute, scored their 10th goal for a 10-0 win.

“I think from early on into the season, they’ve had the same 11 girls which is awesome,” Grand Island coach Bryan Ramallo said. “I think they’ve been able to have that depth which is huge for them and not only that, but they play very well where they are able to communicate on the field and off the field with each other. It looks like they’ve had really good coaching with where the girls need to be at. I think they’re a very well disciplined team.”

East coach Emily Matthews said the Spartans’ goal before the game was to play to their strengths, which they were able to do throughout the first period.

“One of our strengths is our ability to possess,” Matthews said. “Through different creative offensive plays, especially in our upper third. I thought we just really went out there and pursued that goal that gave us wonderful opportunities and opened up the net for us early in the game.”

Grand Island didn’t have a shot or corner kick in the game. The Islanders had the ball on their half of the field near 10 times in the match. Matthews said creating turnovers is also one of the strengths of this Spartan group.

“We are very much in the mindset that if that ball does get turned over, we want to win that ball back in five, six or seven seconds because we understand that for every team in soccer, you can only score when you actually have the ball,” she said. “The goal defensively is that quick transition of how can we defend this unit and turn that ball over as quick as possible.”

East (10-0) had 37 shots, 25 shots on goal and eight corner kicks in the match. MaKynlie Cade had three goals, Lillie Shaw and Josie Spann each had two and Page Monson, Dailee Hose and Tula Waite each scored a goal.

The only other undefeated team in Class A is No. 1 Gretna. Matthews said winning the championship at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium would “mean the world.”

“It would mean the world. We set out at the beginning of the season setting our goals high, and I think this is a team that works really hard and is incredibly talented and has the ability to win the top trophy,” she said. “I’m just continuously impressed with their ability to learn and grow in each and every game. I think that’s been a big part of our success.”

And for Grand Island (1-8), Ramallo said they're looking to “get one percent better every day.” The Islanders are hosting 3-5 Lincoln Northeast on Monday in the first match of the bronze bracket in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Depending on results, they’ll host either Fremont or Lincoln High on Wednesday.

The Islanders are having to rely on their youth, which Ramallo said will in turn help build for the future.

“Right now, it’s just about these younger girls that are stepping up due to injuries,” he said. “We have six injured girls that are starters and right now, the younger girls had an opportunity to play with the top one or two teams in the state. We’re looking to get healthy and be able to compete throughout the rest of the season.”