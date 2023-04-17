Tied 3-all in the last 15 minutes against Lincoln Northeast, the Grand Island girls were searching for their first win this season against a Class A foe.

Enter Lened Reyes.

In the 76th minute, Reyes lined up a free kick along the left sideline at the eight-yard line at GISH’s Memorial Field. Reyes drilled the kick into the upper right corner, bouncing the ball off the goal post and into the net.

The Rockets had a chance to tie the game against with about 20 seconds in the match, but Islander goalkeeper Aniya Roberts made a save as Grand Island held on to win 4-3 in the opening round of the HAC tournament in the Bronze division.

“It means a lot,” Reyes said about getting the win. “Getting mercy ruled our last two games to winning a game and scoring four goals means a lot. It means that when we work together as a team and here with each other, we can win games.”

Grand Island played Lincoln Northeast earlier this season and lost, 2-0. Islander coach Bryan Ramallo said that he felt both teams improved from the first match. He was especially happy with how his team handled being down 1-0 after the first 50 seconds when Rocket Jordan Renard scored.

“Coming from a 2-0 loss to responding when we were down 1-0 to scoring four goals was huge,” Ramallo said.

Trailing 1-0, Grand Island tied the game in the second minute when senior Leslie Perez scored after getting open on a fast break. In the sixth minute, Caprice Richardson found the back of a net off of a turnover.

Renard tied the game again in the 14th minute on a free kick from the 25-yard line.

The two teams went into halftime tied at 2-all. Richardson scored her second goal of the match when she broke loose and lofted the ball over Lincoln Northeast goalkeeper Kemper Schaub in the 48th minute to take a 3-2 lead.

Karla Salgado-Arita tied the match again in the 65th minute before Reyes’ go-ahead kick.

“Our goal is to get one percent better each day,” Ramallo said. “A lot of these girls are coming off playing against pretty good teams where we got beat. I thought a lot of the girls who stepped in with injuries did a really good job and filled in where we needed. Once it came to this game, I feel like the other two games helped them.”

One of those girls was Roberts, who filled in for goalkeeper Jolie Jensen who sustained an injury in Grand Island’s match on Saturday. Roberts finished the match with 13 saves.

“Our keeper got hurt last game, so we didn’t know for sure if we were going to have her or not today,” Ramallo said. “We showed up at 10, and they told her she had to sit out. Aniya is usually one of the midfielders. Kind of talking to her this past summer, she played some goalkeeper before. She filled in well.”

Northeast (3-6) out shot Grand Island 27-7 on shots and 15-5 on shots on goals, showing that Roberts was under constant pressure.

With their win, Grand Island (2-8) will play in the Bronze division championship against Fremont (2-7) on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at home.

“We go into each game 0-0,” Ramallow said. “That’s our mentality. Fremont had a good game and beat Lincoln High. We’re going to come at it to try and get a W. That’s our goal and our mentality: to defend our turf.”