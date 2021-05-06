Grand Island holds off Columbus, earns trip to state

Then Salas put away a cross from Baide at 29:58, although that goal wasn’t as picture-perfect as his first one.

“I’ve been practicing (penalty kicks) a lot with Javy, and we decided I was going to take it,” he said. “The second goal the sun was in my eyes, but I just got my head in there and it’s in. It hit my face a little bit.”

Baide said the Islanders played an excellent first half.

“The first half was way different than the second,” he said. “Me with the passes to Diego, I did pretty good with those. But then once they had a tight mark on me, we had to switch it. But we held on, and it was a pretty intense game.”

Jensen said a 4-2-3-1 formation that was really a 4-3-3 paid off.

“It created a lot of opportunities for us,” he said. “We put three away, but we had other chances as well. We just needed to stem the tide. …

“Credit them – we didn’t put them away. I was really hoping for that fourth one, and I know that sounds crazy. If you would have told me we were up 3-0 at halftime, I would have felt really good about things. But I felt towards the end of the half we had some opportunities to bury them and didn’t.”