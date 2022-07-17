Grand Island Home Federal battles back from early deficit, earns state tournament berth

HASTINGS—Home Federal found themselves in a hole early in the Class A, Area 7 senior legion tournament Sunday night.

North Platte put two runs up on the scoreboard in the first inning on a RBI sacrifice fly to center field and an RBI single.

The Grand Island seniors bounced back in a big way, scoring four runs of their own on the other side to help them post a 10-6 win over North Platte at Duncan Field.

Eli Arends hit a two-RBI single to right field, Carson Leiting smacked an RBI triple to left-center and Leiting came back around to score on a wild pitch.

Three more runs were added in the second inning on a Jacob Nesvara two-RBI to right field and Leiting scored again on a balk by North Platte’s pitcher.

The rest of the game was fairly evenly played with each team scoring four runs but the early offensive fireworks by Home Federal proved to be too much.

The win not only keeps Home Federal undefeated in the tournament, but also clinches them an appearance into one of the two state tournaments.

“I just told the guys not to panic,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “I told them we’ve got to grind out at-bats. (Zenon) Sack worked a walk and Cohen Evans opened up with a double and then our three, four and five hitters came through and had great at-bats. We were able to get the lead and tack it on in the second inning with three more runs.

“That third inning, we were kicking it around a little bit, but I thought Cohen Nelson battled and Cole Sweley came in and gave us a great two and two-thirds innings and Riley Plummer came in to finish it out.”

Despite costly errors in that third inning, Home Federal’s defense made big plays throughout the night. Cohen Evans in particular was a part of two separate double plays, one to stop the bleeding in the third inning and the other was in the 1-2-3 sixth-inning.

“This game was a lot better with communications,” Arends said. “We did really well making plays and doing what we do best.”

Nelson picked up the win on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and three walks in three innings. At the plate, Sack and Arends both went 2-for-3 to lead the Home Federal offense.

Home Federal moves on to play Hastings on their home field Monday. The two teams have split their season matchups, with Hastings winning the first one, 9-0, and Home Federal winning the second, 8-2.

Wells said pitching and defense will be the keys to victory.

“They’re the No. 1 seed, and it’s a great opportunity for our guys,” Wells said. “Both teams know each other really well. We’re going to have to come out and execute and continue to play good baseball. …The game that we won against them, our pitching and defense was phenomenal and the game we got beat, our pitching and defense wasn’t great.”

And as for the state tournament, Wells said his team’s focus is elsewhere.

“That’s a good feeling to have, but we still want to continue to win a district title,” he said.