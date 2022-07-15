Grand Island Home Federal controls the game in win over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy in city battle during A-7 tournament

By Cody Frederick

HASTINGS — In the battle of Grand Island’s two senior teams, Home Federal got the best of U-Save Pharmacy.

In the first inning, U-Save’s Brock Hurley reached first base on an error, but he was the only U-Save batter to make it on base. Two of the outs were on groundouts, and the other was struck out at the plate.

Home Federal took advantage of the opportunity and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the bottom of the first. Jake Nesvara hit an RBI sacrifice fly to U-Save’s center fielder Sam Hilderbrand, while Cole Sweley also got on base via an RBI walk that scored Eli Arends.

All night long, U-Save struggled to get anything going at the plate, and it resulted in a 8-0 rule-run win in six innings for Home Federal on Friday night at Duncan Field in Hastings in the Class A, Area 7 tournament.

“Cohen Evans got us going, and then Eli Arends got that double down the line in the first inning,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “I thought Cohen ran the base really aggressively, and we were able to manufacture a few runs with situational hitting with a couple of sac flys. I thought our guys’ approach was great all night.”

Home Federal’s starting pitcher Jaden Jurgensmeier then came back in the top of the second and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. Jurgensmeier picked up the win in five innings of work, throwing four strikeouts while only allowing three hits.

He threw were strikes on 44 of his 61 pitches.

“Jaden was great from the get-go,” Wells said. “Got us throwing 0s up there early, and he had command of the zone all night. When you can command the zone and throw multiple pitches for strikes, that’s exactly what we needed him to do.”

Home Federal scored three more runs on the other side of the inning on an Arends RBI single to left field, another Nesvara sac fly, and Evans scoring on a passed ball.

They also scored two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Home Federal (20-10) was led by Arends who went 2-for-3 including the double. They totaled nine hits in the game and will play sixth-seeded Kearney Runza at 4:30 tomorrow at Duncan.

It will be the fourth time the teams have met this season, with Home Federal holding a 3-0 season matchup lead. Kearney and Home Federal opened up the season, and Home Federal dominated 10-1.

The other two games were much closer, however, as Home Federal won by a total of four runs.

“Kearney’s a great team,” Wells said. “We’re going to have to do the little things right and pitch and play defense and execute quality at-bats offensively. They’re always good. They’re well-coached. This is the fourth time we’ll have played them this year, and we’re going to have to come ready to play.”

U-Save (16-14) will play third-seeded Scottsbluff in the 2 p.m. opener tomorrow.

U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said that it wasn’t their best performance and that the pitching staff has to play better to advance to Sunday.

“Some of our guys didn’t have it on the mound,” Anderson said. “That’s ultimately what it came down to because we played good defense and hit the ball well. When we did hit the ball well, it just seemed to be right at guys and things didn’t fall. We’re going to come back tomorrow and pitch well like we have all summer.”