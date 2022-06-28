Grand Island Home Federal returns home and rolls past Hastings Five Points

Home Federal hasn’t been home to Ryder Park since June 1, playing on the road and in tournaments around the state.

The Grand Island senior legion baseball team played like they were happy to be back.

Home Federal scored five runs in the second inning on just one hit, jumping out to an early 5-0 over Hastings and cruising to an 8-2 win on Tuesday night.

This was the third time the two teams met this season. Hastings won the previous two games by a combined score of 23-3.

“Great Hastings team,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “I thought our guys put pressure on their defense early and worked the counts. When we got two strikes on us, we battled and put pressure on the defense. When you can do that, it’s a recipe for a lot of runs.”

The first Home Federal run was scored on a Kevin Ramos RBI walk. Tyler Douglass then scored another on an RBI hit by pitch, Zenon Sack scored on a fielder’s choice, Hunter Jensen scored another on a RBI hit by pitch and Cohen Nelson got home on a Hastings error.

The lone hit of the second was on a Brayden Lee bunt single down the third base line to load the bases. By the time Home Federal’s scoring output was over, Hastings entered in their third pitcher of the night.

“I think our team unity right now is at an all-time high,” Home Federal’s Cohen Evans said. “We’re playing together, and we’re just playing our best baseball right now.”

Evans had three strikeouts and six walks while allowing four hits to pick up the win. He also had 104 pitches in his six innings on the mound, 51 of which were strikes.

“He was sharp,” Wells said. “There were a couple instances where we had some four-pitch walks, but he battled and competed his tail off like he does every time. He goes out there and attacks hitters and threw multiple pitches for strikes. …I think he’ll be the first to admit he threw too many four-pitch walks, but our defense picked him up and turned a couple of double plays.”

Hastings (20-3) scored a run in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to four on a Jacob Teichmeier on an RBI single to right field.

Home Federal (17-7) had the answer, putting up another three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a fielder’s choice, groundout and walk to go up 8-1. Hastings added one more run in the seventh on their best play of the night, a Elijah Johnson RBI double to left field.

“There is room for improvement, but I do like where we’re at,” Wells said. “We’re 17-7 and played really well all weekend at the Omaha Creighton Prep tournament. We are playing good baseball right now. I’m happy with our defense. …I would like to see us improve at the plate when we get runners in scoring positions with less than two outs and drive those runs in.”

Home Federal had four players record one hit each: Eli Arends, Cole Sweley, Lee and Jace Chrisman.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.