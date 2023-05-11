Grand Island’s baseball season is marching on.

After losing to Lincoln East 1-0 in the A-2 district, Class A, No. 9 Grand Island was sitting in ninth place in wildcard points and needed an upset to make the state tournament.

The Islanders got one.

Omaha Burke beat Millard South 8-4 which was enough to knock the Patriots out of the state tournament, keeping Grand Island’s season going and reaching the tournament for the first time since 2019.

“Our guys are really excited,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said. “Coming off of our district tournament where we had the great win against Lincoln Northeast and then coming back and losing a heartbreaker to Lincoln East, 1-0. We played so well, and guys were disappointed after that and thinking that the year was over.

“With the way things fell into place after a couple of upsets that went in our favor, we earned that second wildcard. …I’m really proud of them.”

Wells said despite the long odds, the team knew there was a possibility they could still get in and stayed ready.

“There was a small chance,” he said. “All the things had to fall into place, and we still knew there was an outside shot when we got back home Saturday night from Lincoln. We still had our hopes up.”

The Islanders reward as the eighth seed? An opening round matchup against No. 2-rated, No. 1 seeded and defending champion Millard West (29-5).

“I know they’re extremely talented and well coached and have a stable of a pitching staff,” Wells said. “When you look at their scores, they’ve beat a lot of really good teams this year. We’ll have to execute and do all of the little things right and compete at a high level in order to beat them and make it a full seven inning competitive game.”

To win, Grand Island will likely look to their defense to lead as they have all year long.

“We’re just making routine plays and our pitchers are attacking the strike zone,” Wells said. “Our defense is confident, so when you’re able to throw pitches for strikes and make teams string two or three hits in a row to score runs, that makes it difficult to score runs. I think we’re just locked in, and that’s been our strong point all year.”

The Islanders have struggled to produce runs at times this season. Wells said in order to generate runs, they will have to also ‘do the little things’ on that side of the ball.

“Moving the ball with two strikes and putting pressure on the defense. Getting sacrifice bunts down when we need to get sacrifice bunts down. Having quality at-bats with runners in scoring position and also not making mistakes on bases,” he said. “All of the little things that go into the offensive approach of baseball, you have to do those things right, especially when there’s guys on the mound who are really good.”

Wells said both Cohen Evans and Cohen Nelson, who have led the team this season on the mound, are the two who will for sure pitch as every team is guaranteed two games. Evans has a 2.10 ERA and Nelson’s is 2.16.

“They’re at their best when they get ahead in the count and when they get ahead in the count and they can throw multiple pitches for strikes is when they are at their very best. …We work behind them and field everything behind them, so they’ve both have had great years for us and both will get the ball in one of the games we have in the state tournament, so both of them will be called on to pitch,” Wells said.

At the plate and on defense, Wells said Eli Arends, Broxton Barrientos, Brayden Lee and Gage Gannon are also players who have impressed in the past few weeks.

“Eli Arends has been a consistent hitter in the lineup all season long,” he said. “He’s had an all-state caliber year and has played great at centerfield for us. Sophomore Broxton Barrientos has been huge for us as well in hitting close to .300 and is also a reliable guy out there in the outfield every single day. Just a collection of guys.

“As of late, Brayden Lee has really turned it on swinging, so that's really been good to see and sophomore catcher Gage Gannon had an RBI single for us the extra day to put it into extra innings.”

As the eighth seed, Grand Island will play the underdog role. Wells said they’ll embrace it and that they belong in the tournament.

“It’s at the point now where we’re still playing, and it’s the best eight teams in the state,” he said. “We’re going to attack it as if anybody could beat anybody. Our guys are excited, and we’re going to be ready to go, and we’re still playing right now which is all you can ask for as a baseball coach.

“Just do all the little things right and limit mistakes and big innings and put together quality at-bats. Some of those things are easier said than done, but we’re coming in as the 8-seed and have a great opportunity in the first game against the defending champion in Millard West. We have a huge challenge ahead of us, and I think our guys will be ready to take on that challenge.”