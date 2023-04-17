GIRLS TENNIS

Armstrong, Chrisman leads Islanders at Millard West quad

MILLARD – The No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Armstrong and Mya Chrisman paced the Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team at the Millard West Quad Monday.

The duo went 3-0 for the Islanders, who finished fourth with eight points.

Armstrong and Chrisman got tight victories in all three matches they played, including a 9-8 (7-5) victory over Lincoln Southeast’s Clio Baird and Maryn Hjermstad.

Millard West Quad

Team Standings

Lincoln Southeast 30, Lincoln Pius X 18, Millard West 16, Grand Island 8.

Champions

No. 1 singles – Connie Barber, LSE, 3-0

No. 2 singles – Meredith Burkland, MW, 3-0

No. 1 doubles – Helen Jamison/Carolyn Skold 3-0.

No. 2 doubles – Sophia Armstrong/Mya Christman, GI, 3-0.

BOYS GOLF

Vilai leads Grand Island at Champions Invite

OMAHA –Prestin Vilai was the high finisher for the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team.

Vilai fired a 75 to lead the Islanders, who finish 13th with a season-low 344.

Bode Albers shot a 79, while Luke Ellis came in with a 93, while Nathan Kosmicki shot a 97 and Drew Haith fired a 99.

Vikings compete at Central City Scramble

CENTRAL CITY – The Northwest boys golf team competed in the Central City Scramble Monday.

The Viking trio of Braden Cochran, Drake Packer and Preston Spellbrink finished tied for seventh with a 77.

St. Paul’s Sam Wells, Ryder Anderson and Beau Paro won the event with a 63.

Central City Scramble

Division I results

St. Paul 1 (Wells, Anderson Paro) 63; Central City 1 (Olivo, Zikmund, Negus) 66; Fullerton (Land, Swertzic, Russell) – 70; Lakeview (Carsten, Tenski, Stubbert) – 73; Aurora (Spiehs, McKinney, Prins) – 75; Ravenna (Reisbeck, Larsen, Schroeder) – 75; Northwest (Cochran, Packer, Spellbrick) – 77; Riverside (Rinow, Carraher, Schmeits) – 77; Ord (Nebesniak, Blair, Schamo) – 85.