TRACK AND FIELD

Heartland Lutheran girls finishes sixth, boys ninth at McCool Junction Tom White Invite

MCCOOL - The Heartland Lutheran track team competed in McCool Junction's Tom White Invite on Monday.

The Red Hornets has six medalists on the girls side and five on the boys side.

Heartland Lutheran is back in action on Friday in the Goldenrod Conference tournament meet.

SOCCER

Grand Island boys lose in tight match against Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN - The Grand Island boys soccer team lost in a close match on Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

The Islanders and Rockets were scoreless at halftime but in the 65th minute, Lincoln Northeast broke the tie to score the lone goal of the match, winning 1-0.

Grand Island plays again on Wednesday, hosting Lincoln Southeast.

GISH girls lose in close match

On Monday, the Grand Island girls lost 1-0 on senior night to Lincoln High.

The Islanders concluded the regular season and will hear later this week where and who they will be playing in districts.

GIRLS TENNIS

GICC shuts out Ogallala

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls soccer team shut out Ogallala Indians on Monday.

Four out of the six single matched resulted in the Crusaders blanking their opposition. The doubles matches were a little more challenging, as the No. 1 Crusader team won 8-5, the No. 2 team won 8-3 and the No. 3 team won 8-2.

GICC hosts an invite on Tuesday with Hastings, Adams Central, St. Cecilia and Ogalalla.

GICC 9, Ogallala 0

Singles

No. 1 - Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, 8-2.

No. 2 - Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Graci Marhenke, Ogallala, 8-0.

No. 3 - Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Marlee Erving, Ogallala, 8-0.

No. 4 - Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Paige Armijo, Ogallala, 8-0.

No. 5 - Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Sadie Flansburg, Ogallala, 8-2.

No. 6 - Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Payton Jehorek, Ogallala, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 - Maser/Hedman, GICC, def. VanBorkum/Marhenke, Ogallala, 8-5.

No. 2 - Weyers/Kelly, GICC, def. Ervin/Armijo, Ogallala, 8-3.

No. 3 - Ayonya/Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Jehorek/Flansburg, Ogallala, 8-2.