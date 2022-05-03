Grand Island Northwest teams advance to B-7 subdistrict finals

When Northwest’s lengthy shutout streak was finally halted, Vikings’ coach Jess Herrmann was interested to see how her squad would respond.

As it turned out, very well.

Northwest answered with three consecutive goals and carried on for a 6-2 home-field victory over Aurora Tuesday afternoon in Class B, Subdistrict 7 play. The win advanced the top-seeded Vikings (13-2) into Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. subdistrict final against No. 2-seeded Hastings (8-7), which beat Kearney Catholic 1-0 in the other B-7 matchup.

Entering the postseason with an eight-match winning streak that included five consecutive shutouts, Northwest had its sparkling defensive streak stopped when Aurora’s Delaney Nachtigal scored the first of her two goals — both on assists by Elizabeth Hutsell — cutting the Huskies’ deficit to 2-1 in the 25th minute.

“I wasn’t excited to see (Aurora) score, but I was excited to see how our team responded,” said Herrmann, whose team previously defeated the Huskies 2-1 at home on March 29. “Here in the postseason, we’re playing some pretty tough teams. It’s good to face some adversity and know you can overcome it.”

The Vikings countered Aurora’s first score with three consecutive tallies of their own. The first came in the 34th minute when Guadalupe Sanchez scored, giving Northwest a 3-1 halftime lead over the Huskies (6-11).

Alexis Lilienthal then scored unassisted in the 42nd minute and again in the 45th minute on a feed from Evelyn Keller, putting the Vikings ahead 5-1. After Nachtigal’s goal in the

52nd minute, Madelyn Arends capped the offensive output for Northwest, scoring on a header with an assist by Sanchez in the 72nd minute.

Sanchez sparked the attack early for Northwest, converting on an assist from Keller in the eighth minute. Eighty-one seconds later, it was Keller scoring on a feed from Sanchez for a 2-0 Vikings’ lead.

“We’ve broken a lot of season records so far and so many of our girls have had tremendous games,” Herrmann said. “Lupe Sanchez is going to get a lot of the credit because of the total number of goals she’s scoring, but if a team were to totally key in on her, there are other girls who are scoring.

“That kind of balance is awesome.”

“Awesome” could also be used to describe Northwest’s recent defensive play. The Vikings’ nine-match winning streak includes seven shutouts and they’ve outscored opponents 53-3 in that span.

Leticia Rego Gaubmann has logged most of the minutes at goalie for a Northwest squad that boasts nine shutouts this season. Hermann said a core group of Taylor Paul, Brenda Rodriguez, Bryndal Moody, Mackenzie Rasmussen and Alexis Julesgard, who recently suffered a season-ending injury, has performed exceptionally well.

“They’ve all been kind of sharing time back there and they’ve been a solid group for us this year,” Herrmann said. “They have only given up 13 goals on the year, which is tremendous.”

In the subdistrict final, Northwest will host a Tigers squad it blanked 6-0 on April 21 in Hastings.

“Our girls are playing pretty confident right now,” Herrmann said. “It was nice today to be able to give some of the girls some rest. Our girls work really hard and train well, so they’re prepared to play back-to-back days and play well.”

BOYS

Northwest 4, York 0

Class B No. 7-rated and top-seeded Northwest advanced to the Class B, Subdistrict 7 final with a 4-0 home victory over York on Tuesday. The Vikings (12-3) will host No. 3 seed Hastings (6-9) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the subdistrict final.

After pulling out a 1-0 win against fourth-seeded York (6-9) on the same field back on March 31, Northwest was dominant this time around.

“When the boys were warming up, they were pretty quiet, so I didn’t know exactly what they were going to bring,” Northwest co-coach Dan Purdy said. “But they were dialed in and ready to go.”

Ezekiel Koenig had four saves and went most of the way in goal as the Vikings notched their third consecutive shutout and sixth whitewash of the season. Northwest’s offense finished with 14 shots on goal, finding the back of the net three times in the second half.

That included a double header in the 42nd minute when Elvin Ohrstrom scored on an assist that was headed to him by Trevyn Keene. Northwest’s first goal also came via a header as Alexander Korte scored in the 24th minute off a Keene assist.

“We have been telling the boys all year to go out from the start and play like they’re one (goal) down,” Purdy said. “You’ve got to go out and stay aggressive. I was very impressed with how we moved the ball today.”

Najib Ortiz gave Northwest a 3-0 lead in the 62nd minute, scoring on a feed from Peyton Atwood. Alex Lesiak added a penalty-kick score in the 74th minute for the Vikings.

Looking ahead to the subdistrict final, Northwest will rematch with the Tigers after beating them 6-1 on April 21 in Hastings. HHS advanced with a 1-0 shootout victory over second-seeded Kearney Catholic Tuesday night, leaving a short turnaround for both programs.

“We had to play back-to-back days with our conference tournament, so we’re kind of used to it,” said Purdy, who seemed equally concerned about a weather forecast calling for a 50% chance of rain for Wednesday’s kickoff. “Obviously, it takes a lot out of the boys, but I think we’ll be ready to go. We’ll just have to see how the weather holds up.”