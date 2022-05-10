Grand Island Northwest to take on Columbus Scotus in first-ever state tourney appearance

How times have changed for the Northwest girls soccer program over the past 10 years.

When Jess Herrmann was hired to be the Viking coach, the state tournament was probably the furthest of anyone’s minds at the time.

“We had plenty of girls that came out, but a lot of the girls did it for fun, which I’m all about, but you want to see the team be competitive and win games,” Herrmann said. “That’s something we’ve tried to preach the last few years. Have fun, but also be competitive in doing so.”

The Vikings have been getting competitive and winning, especially the past two years. Last year, Northwest had its first winning season since 2003 when it went 10-8.

This season, the Vikings are 15-2 on the season and are playing in the state tournament for the first time.

Northwest, who is on an 11-game winning streak, takes on Class B No. 4 Columbus Scotus at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

“We’ve bumped over the hill this season,” Herrmann said. “We’ve seen it coming from a distance because some of these girls had success during their indoor season but to be honest, I didn’t know how well we would do. We thought we would do well this season but going 15-2 definitely exceeded my expectations.”

The Vikings will take a young group to the state tournament where their roster has only four seniors. They have seven freshmen, with three of them scoring 55 of their 78 goals this season.

Lupe Sanchez leads Northwest with 27 goals, while Evie Keller has chipped in 14 and also has a team-high 16 assists. Junior Lexie Lilitenthal has 10 goals and 12 assists while freshman Evelyn Poland has eight goals.

“Lupe has been getting a lot of goals in the position that she’s playing in and we expect that from her,” Herrmann said. “But if teams are keying in on her, and they have, we know there will be other players that have stepped up.”

Another reason for the Vikings success has been the play of goalkeeper Leticia Rego Gaussmann, foreign exchange student from Germany who attends Grand Island Central Catholic. She has contributed with 83 saves on the season.

“There’s been a lot of challenges with her coming from a different country in how they play the game,” Herrmann said. “She hasn’t always been a goalie, just something she’s done recently. It was a position we needed to fill this year and she’s handled it well. We’re thankful she came over this year.”

The Vikings take on a Scotus team that is no stranger to the state tournament. The Shamrocks are making their 24th appearance to the state tournament, including their second-straight appearance.

Sisters Emma and Libby Brezenski lead the Shamrocks with 47 of their 82 goals scored this season. Emma, a freshman, leads Scotus with 38, while Libby has 19.

Scotus earned a 4-0 win over the Vikings on April 11 where the sisters scored three of its goals.

“The Brezenski girls are going to be a force to reckon with,” Herrmann said. “We knew that going in but I think we’re a better team and I think they will be as well.”

Being at the state tournament for the first time and with a young team, Herrmann said there are going to be nerves. A key will be how the Vikings handle those nerves.

“I’m sure there will be some nerves in the opening minutes as I don’t think a lot of the players have ever been to Morrison Stadium,” Herrmann said. “The venue itself is going to bring some nerves. The sooner we can settle in, the better we will be.”

