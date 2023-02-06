LINCOLN – The Class A state bowling boys championship is coming back to Grand Island.

But it wasn’t easy for the Grand Island Senior High boys bowling team.

The Islanders rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Fremont 3-2 in the boys Class A final Monday at Sun Valley Lanes.

“I can’t really describe the feeling right now,” GISH senior Braydon Lee said of winning back-to-back state championships. “This is definitely one of the best feelings we’ve ever had.”

GISH coach Paul Lee, Brayden’s dad, said it was a goal for the Islanders to go back-to-back.

“This is just an incredible feeling,” he said. “I believed in them that they could do it. That was their goal all season long. I gave them goal sheets at the start of the season, and that’s what most of them had on them. To see them accomplish this is great.”

It was Fremont who started hot in the opening game. The Tigers started with four strikes and a spare to build an early lead on Grand Island. Fremont finished with eight strikes to win 236-218.

The Islanders responded by winning the second game 229-183, where they had seven strikes and four spares.

Fremont took a 2-1 lead after taking Game 3 190-175.

However, the Islanders again responded by taking Game 4 220-188. Momentum carried over as they started the fifth game with five straight strikes and never looked back.

“It really helped relax the guys there,” coach Lee said. “Without that, it would have been nerve racking in the fifth game there.”

Brayden Lee said that was enough to give all the confidence Grand Island needed.

“That was clutch right now. In bowling, you need to have clutch moments, and that was definitely it,” Brayden said. “Momentum is everything in bowling, especially when it’s for a state championship.”

Grand Island defeated Fremont earlier in the day, but it wasn’t easy. The Islanders dropped the opening two games but rallied back to defeat the Tigers 3-2.

Coach Lee said he expected a tough battle from Fremont.

“They are a well coached team and are a great team,” he said. “It was just a battle in the two games. I was glad the boys responded in both games when we needed to.

The Islanders cruised in their first two matchups before their first battle with Fremont. They defeated Omaha Westside 3-1 and Bellevue West 3-0.

Austin Sinsel, Kaden Kuusela, Cody Cadwalader and Jett Hennings were the starting rotation for the Islanders, while Ramsey Rathjen and Broc Cramer were the alternates.

Brayden Lee said it was a great finish to his career with back to back state champions, especially since he got to experience it with his dad.

“It’s sad that it’s over, but it’s the best experience I’ve had with these guys,” he said. “And especially to do it with my dad being the head coach. He’s been there every step of the way supporting me and the other bowlers. It’s really something I’ll never forget.”

The girls were competing in the girls state finals against Fremont. Check back online for updates on the final.

Girls come back to

finish state runner-upThe Grand Island girls bowling team almost came all the way back to take the Class A title

After dropping their first match of the Class A girls tournament, the Islanders won four straight matches before falling in the Class A state championship.

In fact, Grand Island took a 2-1 lead on undefeated Fremont before falling in the final two games.

The Islanders won the opener 204-144 before Fremont came back to win 149-119. Grand Island won the third game 185-164 to take a 2-1 lead. But the Tigers won the final two games 185-164 and 180-148.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls,” GISH girls coach Brad Earnest said. “We had Fremont on the ropes but just couldn’t get it done. I’m proud of what the girls did.

“But Fremont is a great team. They are really well coached. They were the best team all year and they definitely earned it.”

Grand Island opened the state tournament with a 3-0 loss to Norfolk. After that, the Islanders defeated Omaha Westside 3-1, Papillion-LaVista 3-1 and Millard West 3-0 to set up a showdown with Bellevue West in the final elimination match.

The Islanders dropped the first game to the Thunderbirds 147-129, but came to win the final three games 154-146, 155-114, and 150-128.

Earnest said he was proud of how the Islanders responded after the loss to Norfolk.

“We started out very rough, but the kids bounced back very well,” Earnest said. “I didn’t know what to tell them. We just needed to get it together. Once they got out of that game, they played relaxed.”

Members of the Islanders included Wendy Kolr, Breanna Miller, Bailey Vodehnal, Kaleigh Kuusela and Hannah Stromer. The alternates were Eiliona Brokaw and Emaleigh Dreher.

Earnest to finish as the Class A state runner-up was a great way to end the season.

“We’ve come a long way in a year,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for how they finished. They were really fun to be around. This was a fun experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”