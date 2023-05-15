FREMONT – Prestin Vilai earned himself a berth to the Class A state golf meet for the third-straight year.

The Grand Island Senior High junior earned his third-straight trip after taking third with a 75 score in the Class A, District 3 Meet at Fremont Golf Club.

Vilai was only three strokes out of first place as Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson was the overall winner with a 73, while Gretna’s Beau Petersen was with a 75.

Overall, the Islanders finished fourth as a team with a 355 score.

Class A, District 3 Meet

At Fremont Golf Club

Team Standings

* State qualifiers

Lincoln Southeast 311*, Lincoln Southwest 320*, Gretna 323*, Grand Island 355, Fremont 358, Omaha Burke 407, Omaha Northwest 523, Omaha South 654.

Individual State Qualifiers

1, Bryson, LSE, 72; 2, Petersen, GRE, 73; 3, Vilai, GI, 75; 4, Kottmeyer, LSW, 76; 5, Hull, FRE, 77; 6, Koch, LSE, 78; 7, Throener, LSW, 79; 8, Cecera, FRE, 80; 9, Gerch, LSE, 80; 10T, Kline, LSW, 81; 10T, Tucker, LSE, 81.