SOCCER

Trochez helps Grand Island boys defeat Fremont

FREMONT – Moises Trochez helped the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team defeat Fremont Saturday.

Trochez scored four goals as the Islanders defeated the Tigers 5-1.

Trochez scored both of Grand Island’s goals in the first half, then scored another near the beginning of the second half.

Grand Island plays Lincoln Northeast at 8 p.m. Monday in Lincoln.

Islander girls fall to Fremont

FREMONT – For the second time this week, Fremont got the best of the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team.

The Tigers posted a 5-0 win over the Islanders Saturday. That came after Fremont defeated Grand Island 1-0 during the Bronze final of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Islanders host Lincoln High Monday.