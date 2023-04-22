SOCCER
Trochez helps Grand Island boys defeat Fremont
FREMONT – Moises Trochez helped the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team defeat Fremont Saturday.
Trochez scored four goals as the Islanders defeated the Tigers 5-1.
Trochez scored both of Grand Island’s goals in the first half, then scored another near the beginning of the second half.
Grand Island plays Lincoln Northeast at 8 p.m. Monday in Lincoln.
Islander girls fall to Fremont
FREMONT – For the second time this week, Fremont got the best of the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team.
The Tigers posted a 5-0 win over the Islanders Saturday. That came after Fremont defeated Grand Island 1-0 during the Bronze final of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
People are also reading…
The Islanders host Lincoln High Monday.