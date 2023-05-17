OMAHA — The Grand Island baseball team played their best baseball of the season in the state tournament, coach Kirby Wells said.

The Islanders’ play culminated in a 7-5 upset win in an elimination game against No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald), No. 1-seeded Millard West on Wednesday morning at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field, forcing a second game.

However, the No. 9-rated, No. 8-seeded Islanders couldn't beat the defending state champs twice in one day, losing 5-1 in the afternoon game to end their season.

“Just a couple of timely hits that they had,” Wells said. “They put a lot of pressure on the defense. They bunt. They steal. They hit and run. We just ran out of gas at the end. Really proud of our guys and our effort. We had a really good run at the tail end of the season and showed that we can compete at the highest level possible.”

Even with the win, Millard West coach Steve Frey gave credit to Grand Island for battling on Wednesday.

“Grand Island does such a great job,” he said. “They were tough throughout the day. They were gritty. They had some big hits. …I was impressed by the fight Grand Island had in that game.”

Grand Island scored first in the top of the first when Carson Leiting drove home Broxton Barrientos on an RBI single.

After some controversy that had Wells fired up on the field, Millard West tied the game on the other side on a Peyton Moore RBI fly out and then brought home another run on a Nixon Snyder RBI double to grab a 2-1 lead.

The play in question would have resulted in a double play, ending the inning with the Wildcats scoring no runs.

“They called an obstruction play,” Wells said. “It was just another play. We moved on. … I was proud of the way our kids responded and fought back. That’s just the game of baseball and the way it is sometimes. We move on and go on to the next pitch.”

Following three scoreless innings, Millard West added three more runs in the fifth on a Tanner Wilbeck RBI groundout, a Chance Roberts RBI single and Arkansas commit Tyson Lewis coming home on a balk.

Grand Island’s best chance to climb back came in the sixth. With two outs on the board, the Islanders had Brayden Lee on third, Cohen Nelson at second and Jace Chrisman on first, who came in for Riley Plummer as a pinch runner.

Millard West, however, wasn’t about to give the game away and brought in Creighton commit Nick Venteicher, who struckout Tyler Douglass for the final out.

Evan Gydesen had the loss on the mound for the Islanders, throwing five strikeouts and two walks in four innings, giving up five hits.

At the plate, Leiting and Sam Dinkelman had two hits each.

To reach the second elimination game, Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs on the board in the second inning which led to their 7-5 win Wednesday morning.

In the inning, Eli Arends and Sam Dinkelman had an RBI single and Brayden Lee and Cohen Evans each had a 2-RBI single. Lee also scored on an error.

Millard West left two on base in the fifth and sixth innings. Riley Plummer was credited with the win, throwing one strikeout and three walks in four innings. Kaden Kuusela had the save, throwing seven strikeouts and five walks in three innings.

“That seven spot was pretty huge. …My approach today was just attack, attack, attack,” Kuusela said. “I had five walks, but they didn’t get a single hit off of me.”

At the plate, Grand Island had six different batters record a hit.

GISH wouldn’t have made the state tournament if it weren’t for Omaha Burke upsetting Millard South in districts, propelling the Islanders ahead of the Patriots in wildcard points.

After losing their first game of the state tournament 10-0 in five innings to this very same Millard West team, Grand Island pitched two shutouts against the No. 4 seed Gretna and the No. 5 seed Creighton Prep before Wednesday’s games.

“Really special run,” Wells said. “After that first game, we came back…That’s all I can ask for as a head coach is to be playing your best at the end of the year. I’m so proud of all 20 of them. They came to work every single day and got better and showed we can compete at an extremely high level against some of the best teams in the state.”

Grand Island (15-11) will lose 11 seniors to graduation. The group led the Islanders to their first state baseball tournament appearance since 2019.

“They’ve built a great foundation for our program,” Wells said. “All 11 seniors, they contributed big for us and showed all the underclassmen what hardwork is in coming to practice every day and working hard. …I can’t thank those guys enough.”