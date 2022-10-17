Grand Island Senior High advances in HAC Tourney

After the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team swept Lincoln Northeast last Tuesday, the Islanders appeared to be heading to a similar result in the first match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Grand Island easily swept the 12th-seeded Rockets in the first set.

But Northeast had other ideas. The Rockets played much better and eventually took the second set. They also got out to leads in the third and fourth sets.

But the Islanders found a way to avoid a first-round upset in winning a 25-8, 21-25 25-18, 25-22 match Monday at Senior High.

Grand Island advances to take on No. 4-seed Fremont at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.

“I’m sure Northeast came in thinking they had nothing to lose after we beat them in three easy sets,” GISH coach Marcus Ehrke said. “After we won the first set rather easily, I think it crept into our player heads a little bit that the same outcome was going to happen.

“Give them credit, they played better, which is what I expected. And we struggled in some areas that gave them momentum.”

After the Islanders had no problems in the opening set, LNE coach Craig Songster took the players back behind the bleachers to give the Rockets a little talk. He said the Rockets responded well after that.

“I just basically told them that we were just wasting our own time, not competing and not putting in a good effort,” Songster said. “We just turned it around after that. We were a lot more aggressive with our attacks and serves and got our blocking assignments figured out. And our ball control was much better after that.”

The ball control allowed the passes to get to setters Genna LaMay and McKinzie Peterson, which allowed them to get attacks out to Tasia Sadler and Doneelah Washington, who each had four kills to help the Rockets even the match at 1-all.

Northeast got out to a 9-3 lead in the third and a 14-4 lead in the fourth.

But the Islanders went on service runs that included nine ace serves in both sets to help get back into the match. In the third, Lauren Taylor delivered a pair of ace serves to help Grand Island come back to take a 13-12 lead.

Later a Tia Traudt kill broke a 16-all tie that started a 9-2 run. Then she and Kiera Jones each had a pair of back-to-back ace serves in that run to help the Islanders take the third set.

In the fourth set, Jaylen Hansen and Jones combined to serve a 10-1 run to give the Islanders a 21-20 lead. After the two teams exchanged points, a Traudt ace serve gave Grand Island a 23-21 lead.

Tasia Sadler came back with a kill for the Rockets, but Haedyn Hoos and Rylie Huff had back-to-back kills to end the match.

Ehrke said he credited the Islanders’ serving, which had 13 ace serves on the night.

“We’re a team that if we can get into a rhythm back there, those girls are tough when they can just roll with it,” Ehrke said. “I felt like that was lacking in the second and most of the third set.”

While Traudt led the Islanders with 17 kills and five ace serves and Hoos added 14, Ehrke said he was pleased with Jones’ play. The 6-0 junior served 11 points with five ace serves to go along with seven kills and two blocks.

“I thought she carried us with her attacking and her serving. I think that was the best match she’s played all season and I’m proud of her,” Ehrke said. “That helps her confidence and that a bright spot for us.”

Taylor had 36 assists for the Islanders.

Sadler and Serena Heeran each led Northeast with nine kills, while Laney Songster added eight.

Now the Islanders turn their attention to Fremont, which has swept the Islanders twice already this season. Ehrke said he thinks the players could have been looking ahead to the Tigers.

“You want to say no because you want that game by game attitude but there could have been after the way we swept (Northeast) last week,” Ehrke said. “Against Fremont, we’ll need to serve and pass well. We struggled with our serve receive and blocking against them. We’ll need to get good first contact touches against them and hopefully our block does a good job against their outsides.”

Grand Island 3, Lincoln NE 1

Lincoln Northeast (8-23); 8; 25; 18; 22

Grand Island (19-10); 25; 21; 25; 25

LINCOLN NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks)— Laney Songster 8-0-0, Tasia Sadler 9-1-2, Genna LeMay 0-1-0, Nadia Zuhairi 0-2-0, McKenzie Peterson 1-0-0, Doneelah Washington 6-0-1, Serena Heeren 9-0-0, Mahlea Rollie 1-0-1.

GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tia Traudt 17-5-0, Lily Asche 0-0-0, Keira Jones 7-5-2, Haedyn Hoos 14-0-0, Mya Chrisman 1-0-0, Kaiden Dahmer 2-0-2, Lauren Taylor 3-2-0, Rylie Huff 4-0-2, Jaylen Hansen 0-1-0.

SET ASSISTS — LNE: LeMay 21, Peterson 8, Songster 1. GI: Taylor 36, Hansen 4, Dahmer 1.