Grand Island Senior High back at full health heading into quarterfinals

In his 20th year at the helm of the Grand Island Senior High football program, coach Jeff Tomlin knows what it means to make the quarterfinal round in the state football playoffs.

“We’re obviously happy to play anybody because everybody is good at this juncture, and it means you’re still alive,” Tomlin said.

The Class A No. 5 Islanders will host No. 7 Millard South on Friday at 7 p.m. in GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

“Millard South is an excellent team,” Tomlin said. “We’ve played them a number of times in the past couple of quarterfinals. We’ve played them twice since 2018 in the playoffs and a number of times in the regular season. They’re always a good football team. Very, very talented and well coached.”

Grand Island reached the quarterfinals by defeating Omaha North for the second time this season, winning 35-28 last Friday. The Islanders had to rally the troops when they went down 28-21 in the fourth quarter but scored 14 unanswered to leave their home turf victorious.

“I think the kids deserve a lot of credit for hanging in there and their resiliency and execution there at the end,” Tomlin said. “In playoff football, it’s not always the glossiest stats all the time. It’s getting it done in crunch time and our kids will be able to do that.”

Grand Island was without senior running/linebacker back Jace Chrisman who was out with an injury. Chrisman has rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns this season on 105 carries. They expect him back this Friday.

One of the players who stepped up was senior Colton Marsh, who scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown on a 14-yard run with just over a minute to go in the quarter.

Marsh is a utility guy for the Islanders. He leads the team on defense with 54.5 tackles, seven interceptions and three fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown. Marsh also averages 21.8 yards per kickoff return and has brought one back to the house as well.

“He’s very versatile,” Tomlin said. “He’s extremely valuable in all three phases. Defensively, he’s made his mark first this year in his takeaways and forced fumbles. Obviously, he’s also made his mark as a returner. The last half of the season, he’s really made his mark as an offensive contributor as well. Super valuable player. Great competitor and just a really durable kid.”

With Millard South coming to town on Friday, the forecast at kickoff calls for nearly 40 degrees and a 10-mile per hour north wind.

“You think about it,” Tomlin said about the weather. “Obviously, it affects your special teams if it’s extremely windy or the coin toss or field position. Temperature depending on what it gets too can be a factor. Our kids are responders. They’ll adjust to whatever. It’s always Islander weather as far as I’m concerned, so it’s advantage for us.”

The Patriots are led by quarterback Camden Kozeal, who missed almost a month while making and playing infield for the USA Baseball U18 national team that won the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in mid-September.

Kozeal, a Vanderbilt University baseball commit, has thrown for 1,364 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception on a 65% completion rate this season. Millard South has only lost once when he plays, a 21-14 loss in overtime to Omaha Westside.

“We certainly have to try to keep him in the pocket as much as we can,” Tomlin said. “He’s a good pocket passer, but he’s more dangerous when he’s creating plays on the run. We have to do the very best we can at containing him on the pass and do a great job of tackling him and accounting for him on options on the run. No doubt, he’s a special athlete, and he’s what makes their offense go.”

On defense, Tomlin said they’re a typical Millard South team.

“Very, very aggressive 4-3,” Tomlin said. “They play extremely hard and like to hit you. …They play really well with their hands, with great pad level and great intensity.”

Tomlin said defenders staying in their gap and the offense not turning the ball over will be keys to victory.

“They’re one of the most dynamic offenses we’ve faced this year,” Tomlin said. “They throw a lot at you. We’ll just have to play very, very sound, fundamental defense. …As always, if you take care of the football but take it away from them, that’s usually the difference in these games.”

Heading into the game, Tomlin said Grand Island is feeling very confident.

“We’ve had our battles throughout the year with a tough schedule, and we're seasoned,” Tomlin said. “They’re the same way and have played an extremely tough schedule. They’re playing their best football going in, and we’re playing our best football. It looks to be a great matchup. I think our kids expect to play our absolute best.”