Grand Island Senior High bowlers sweep Northwest

City pride was on the line Friday at Westside Lanes.

The Grand Island Senior High and Northwest bowling teams faced off against each other.

In the end, the Islander boys and girls teams came out on top with identical scores of 15-6.

GISH boys coach Paul Lee said it’s both fun and nerve-racking when the two teams go against each other, just in the state final last year that the Islanders won.

“They are a tough team that you don’t want to take lightly,” Lee said. “You want to come out and perform, especially since it’s a city battle. We love bowling against them because we know they are one of the best teams in the state.”

Scores are based on individual performances, which is worth one point; the team scores of the two games, which is worth three points each for the winner; and the baker score, which is played after the two games is worth five points.

The Islanders won both games over the Vikings. Grand Island won the first game 1,109-910, followed up with a 988-934 victory, while taking nine of the 10 individual games.

In the Baker’s game, each bowler is responsible for two frames to equal a 10-frame game. The first bowler will bowl in the first and sixth frame, while the second will go in the second and seventh frame and so forth. Northwest won 200-193.

“We managed to get the strikes and spares when we needed them. That’s what helped us,” coach Lee said.

Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel bowled for the Islanders, while Jimmie Bradley, Owen Pieper, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lahm represented the Vikings.

Northwest coach Nikki Bradley said the Vikings had a hard time getting spares.

“We need to work on our spares,” she said. “We left a lot of single pins and couldn’t get the spares and Grand Island got the strikes and spares that they needed, especially in that first game. We stayed a little closer in the second game. But we finished well and have been doing well in baker games. I’ll take the baker’s game win.”

Lee said he wouldn’t be surprised with both squads are competing for state championships again. However, this season, there are two classes in bowling as Grand Island is in Class A, while Northwest is in Class B.

“Both of us have great squads that should do pretty well at the state tournament,” Lee said.

On the girls side, it was a career day for the Islanders.

Grand Island won both games 829-769 and 807-725 and also won nine of the 10 individual games. Northwest won the Baker’s game 173-116.

GISH coach Brad Earnest said he was more than pleased as he saw a few Islanders bowl personal bests. Breanna Miller had a personal best score of 199, while Wendy Kolar had a 191. The 829 was the best score Grand Island had ever bowled in the program’s two-year history.

“We bowled extremely well. We had some bowlers bowl personal bests as well as our team scores,” Earnest said. “We are improving as a team and I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of the season.”

Hannah Stromer, Bailey Vodehnal and Kaliegh Kuusela were the other Islander members, while Dahlci Studley, Cali Fenster, Cali Gutierez, Jamie Riley and Faith Lahm represented the Vikings.