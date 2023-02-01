Grand Island Senior High bowling teams sweep district titles

It was a great day for the Grand Island Senior High bowling teams Wednesday at Westside Lanes.

Both the Islander boys and girls bowling teams came out and took care of business in claiming the Class A, District 6 Tournament.

The Grand Island boys dominated the boys tournament by finishing with the top three bowlers in bowling a 3,633 total. The Islander girls had three in the top five to help finish with a 2,983 total.

“It was definitely a good day,” GISH’s Austin Sinsel, who captured the boys tournament with a 627, said.

Kaden Kuusela finished behind Sinsel with a 578 and Brayden Lee fired a 564. The three Islander bowlers will also qualify to the individual bowling tournament.

Jett Hennings also medaled as he finished sixth with a 538. However, he missed an individual state spot by two pins.

Going into the day, the Islanders were already in the state tournament as they were leading the top of the NSAA point standings.

GISH coach Paul Lee said he thought that might have been a concern going into the meet.

“I thought we would have a hard time focusing because of that, but the kids came ready to play and really rose to the occasion,” Lee said. “It really couldn’t have gone any better for us, especially with getting the top three and almost getting another in the top five.”

Sinsel didn’t get off to the best start. He bowled a 164 in his first game but came back with a 242 and a 221 in his final two games.

Lee said Sinsel got on a hot streak with strikes in the second game.

“He got really hot for us in a few games, and everyone else followed suit,” Lee said. “He really set the tone for us. Everyone seemed to get the strikes and spares that we needed.”

Sinsel, who picked up his first-ever high school tournament victory, agreed with Lee.

“I try to hype everybody up,” he said. “That run I had gave me a lot of confidence.”

Now it's on to the state bowling tournament where the Islanders look to come home with their second-straight state championship. Sinsel said he’s excited for the state tournament.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Sinsel said. “I feel like we have a great shot at winning it again.”

Lee said he’s excited to be taking this group back.to the state tournament in trying to get another state title.

“It’s going to be fun. We have a couple of newcomers and some returners,” Lee said. “It’s going to be fun, but it’s also going to be challenging because we have the target on our backs. We’ll try and make the best of it.”

The girls weren’t as dominating as the boys, but won the tournament over Norfolk, who shot a 2,871.

Wendy Kolar led the Islanders with a second-place finish with a 490, while Breanna Miller was third with a 486 and Bailey Vodenhal came in fifth with a 457. Those three individuals will compete in the individual tournament.

Kaleigh Kuusela also earned a medal by finishing ninth with a 411.

All that pleased coach Brad Earnest, even though the Islanders were still in the state tournament as they were sitting in fourth in the points standings.

“It’s nice to hold up the district championship trophy, especially since it was at home,” he said. “I thought at the start of the season, we had a shot at this and the girls just kept getting better and better and they made it happen.”

But the tournament was decided in the baker’s system after Norfolk had a 2,237-2,231 lead after the first three games. The baker’s system is where each bowler is responsible for two frames to equal a 10-frame game. The first bowler will bowl in the first and sixth frame, while the second will go in the second and seventh frame and so forth. The two schools played five baker's games.

Grand Island won four of the five games to take the title.

“I think when it gets to the baker system, I think we’re pretty tough,” Earnest said.

Earnest said he’s excited to see what the Islanders can do during the state tournament.

“I’m happy for them because this will be a fun experience for them,” he said. “I hope they can enjoy this experience.”

The Class A team state bowling tournament will take place Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The boys will start at 8 a.m., while the girls will start at 2 p.m. The finals will start at 7:30 p.m. with the boys first, then the girls. The individual tournament will be Wednesday with the boys starting at 8 a.m. and the girls to follow at 1 p.m.