However, senior Jalen Jensen said they weren’t happy with how they were playing.

“Halftime, basically all that was said was to pick up communication,” Jensen said. “The communication was really poor and you could see that. Not many passes connected, and it was really hurting us in the back and leading to counter attacks for them.”

The Islanders turned the intensity up to start the second half, and it resulted in goals for Jensen and junior Moises Trochez to take a 3-1 lead in the first five minutes. And while North Star controlled possession for nearly 20 out of the last 25 minutes of match time, and Owen Reeves scored a goal for the Gators, GISH held on to win 3-2 on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Islander coach James Panowicz detailed the Islanders second half goals.

“On the first one, (Johnny) Pedroza served it in, and we had Jalen in the box. We had Jalen playing at the center attacking a bit. We’ve been struggling to get forward, and Jalen is a big, strong body, and we thought maybe that would help,” he said. “It did at times. Jalen has never played that position. We didn’t have him practice it. We just wanted to get some stuff on film so we could see how to build on that.

“And then I think Moises Trochez just got a ball over the top. He deserved that goal. He has been working his tail off the past two games, more as a defensive forward because a lot of times, we’ve served some balls deep, and he just tried to go and make a play. I couldn’t be more happy and proud of him for the effort he put on the goal.”

Troches also scored the first half goal for the Islanders, while Yahir Deluna netted the first half goal for the Gators.

On GISH’s defensive breakdowns in the match, Panowicz said the first one was a mistake by a young player and the other was just a misplay by goalkeeper Ashtyn Roberts.

“On the first one, it’s going to show very easily that a ball came and out, and we had a simple pass back which we could have cleared,” he said. “We turned without checking what’s behind us and the ball just got picked off, and they scored. The second goal, I think there was helter-skelter in the box, and I think Ashton just didn’t quite get good hands on it. He’s got good hands. He’s really good at catching the ball and stuff. I don’t know if he just misjudged it or what, but we’ll have to look at it on film and learn from it.”

Panowicz said GISH is a young team overall, as they start five sophomores. He said that youth shows through at times as the Islanders have a tendency to play tight and afraid of making a mistake.

One of those young players during the match mistakenly subbed off when he wasn’t supposed to, resulting in GISH playing with nine players for a few minutes. Panowicz said they’ve struggled at times and are continuing to work and improve.

“We’re clunky at times, and we’ve really been trying to work with the kids to play the simple and easy balls,” he said. “We did that at times, and it showed with some of the quick and easy decisions instead of over thinking the play. We did that in the second half and got a couple of balls through and were able to put some pressure on their defensive third. Just super proud of the kids.”

Grand Island had four shots on goal, and North Star had five in the match. The Gators also had three corner kicks, while the Islanders had one.

However, with their first win of the season before hosting Class A No. 9 Omaha Westside and traveling to No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in the coming week, Panowicz said GISH’s win was “huge.”

“We told the kids before the game that this game was the most important one so far this season because it’s the next game,” he said. “But now we have Omaha Westside and on Monday, we have Lincoln Southwest who I think are two top six ranked teams. We have a brutal schedule, but I think our kids want that. They want to get better. We saw that against Skutt, and we’re going to keep learning from those top teams.”