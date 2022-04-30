Grand Island Senior High boys grabs win over Omaha Northwest in A-2 district tournament

Moises Trochez gave the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team the early momentum it needed in the Class A, District 2 Tournament.

The Islander sophomore scored his first of three goals in the first four minutes, en route to a 5-0 win over Omaha Northwest Saturday at Grand Island Senior High.

GISH interim coach James Panowicz said one of the five keys the Islanders wanted to do against the Huskies was to score first. Trochez scored off of a pass from Javier Baide.

“We were able to do that and to do it as early as we did was huge for us,” he said. “Javier just delivered a perfect pass to him in front of the goal.”

The Islanders controlled possession for most of the half as they were going with the wind but couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities.

Grand Island could only get one more goal in the first half on a penalty kick by Baide for a 2-0 lead.

Panowicz said he was a little disappointed that the Islanders could only muster two goals in the first half, even though he felt they controlled the first half.

“We felt like we could have done more in the first half,” he said. “We missed a lot of opportunities. I think we were playing a little too fast and (needed to) be more patient.”

The Islanders controlled possession for most of the early part of the second half and found success. Trochez scored his second goal with 25:13 left in the contest.

“That was big as well because putting us three almost makes it impossible for the other team to come back,” Panowicz said. “One little mistake on our part gets them back in the ballgame and gives them momentum but we were able to make it 3-0 at that point.”

Trochez about scored another one a few moments later when he flipped over and kicked the ball but missed the goal to the side by a few inches.

Anicet Atikpohou scored a goal a few moments later, then Trochez put the finishing touches on a rebound goal in the final minutes.

Panowicz said he was happy to see Trochez get three goals in the contest.

“He reads plays very well and he puts himself in position to get a lot of short-shot goals,” he said. “He really played well today as did everyone else.”

The Islanders outshot Northwest 21-12 and had four corner kicks. Goalkeeper Diego Leyva Marquez had five saves for Grand Island.

The win puts Grand Island in the A-2 semifinals with a matchup with No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Omaha.

Panowicz said the Islanders are looking forward to the challenge.

“Prep is so organized, so athletic and very technical that we’ll need to play a clean game,” Panowicz said. “The one thing we didn’t do well tonight was we had too many unforced turnovers and we can’t so that against Prep because they will make us pay. But the kids are looking forward to playing Prep.”

A-1 girls district

Lincoln North Star 2,

Grand Island 0

A team was going to pick up its second win of the season during the A-1 girls district tournament.

Unfortunately for Grand Island Senior High, Lincoln North Star was that team.

Thanks to two second-half goals, the Gators moved past the Islanders 2-0 Saturday at Senior High.

It was the first district win in program history for North Star, who had the wind in the second half.

GISH coach Benny Hanaphy said not getting a goal in the first half with the wind hurt the Islanders’ chances.

“When you do that, you put yourself in a big hole to get out of,” he said.

The Gators got on the board on a Dempsey Whitmore pass to Saylor Babcock, who scored the goal with 36 minutes left.

The score remained that way until a Taylor Boltz penalty kick with five minutes left.

“Neither of us have scored many goals this year, so whoever got that first one was going to have a mental advantage,” Hanaphy said.

The Islanders end their season at 1-13 and lose two seniors in Sage McCallum and Havannah Waterman. Hanaphy said those two were good leaders for Grand Island.

“I don’t know if you can ask for a better student athlete than Sage. She’s been fantastic and this was definitely not the way we wanted to send her out. She really tried her best as did Havannah,” he said. “She was a tough kid and was outstanding for us this year.”

