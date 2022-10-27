Grand Island Senior High determined to repeat past success

Two weeks ago, the Grand Island Senior High football team traveled to Omaha and pulled off an upset over then Class A No. 3 Omaha North.

Now, it’s the No. 5 Islanders (7-2) turn to host the No. 10 Vikings (6-3), and they’re working for the same result in the first round of the Class A state football playoffs on Friday night at 7 p.m.

“It’s not unfamiliar territory,” GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said. “I think this is our seventh meeting in the playoffs. We knew it was a possibility, and it became more and more probable, so we kind of wrapped our mind around that all the way up through the Omaha Northwest week that it was going to be a likely scenario.”

Grand Island is coming off of a 52-0 win against Omaha Northwest in a game the Islanders’ starters got a lot of rest. Tomlin said that sort of thing can be really useful to get some non-starters game reps before the playoffs in case they're called upon.

“(We) Got some guys some varsity reps who have been stalwarts in our program and day in/day out our hardest workers,” Tomlin said. “It gives you a chance to play some veterans too that have more than earned their opportunity to get on the field as well as get some youth involved.”

Speaking of injuries, Tomlin said they’re pretty good overall but will be without a couple of starters on offense this week.

“We did lose Bryce Free who had been starting for us for quite a few games at guard,” Tomlin said. “He’s gone for the season with a knee injury, and we miss his presence. …We will be without Jace Chrisman, he’s injured this game, but we’re hoping to get him back for future playoff games if we’re fortunate enough to advance. At this time of year, everybody is without a guy or two, and it’s just the next guy up mentality.”

Chrisman is Grand Island’s leading rusher with 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on 105 carries. He’s also fourth on the team with 38.5 tackles. Caleb Richardson and Justyce Hostetler will likely have more responsibility fall on their shoulders offensively and defensively.

In Grand Island’s first matchup against Omaha North, the Islanders walked away with a 31-21 victory. Tomlin felt they did a lot of things well despite only winning by 10 points with the Vikings driving to end the game.

“We collected a lot of turnovers which was probably the key of the game,” Tomlin said. “We did a pretty good job on the ground of controlling the clock and getting first downs. We did a decent job of shutting down their running back. You’re never going to shut him down completely, but we did a reasonably good job of that. …Very closely contested battle. We expect the same thing.”

GISH rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the contest and really dominated on both lines of scrimmage.

The Vikings’ running back Teshaun Porter ran for 120 yards and one touchdown.

“Our kids played with really good pad level,” Tomlin said. “We do on both the offensive and defensive lines. Our kids are really hard workers, and they’ll get after folks and compete. They’re very, very good on the O-line and D-line and have a lot of talent. We know they’re going to come at us with vengeance.”

Tomlin said that GISH can’t turn the ball over like they did in their first matchup, and that Omaha North will likely have a couple of new adjustments.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Tomlin said. “We turned it over three times. We’ve got to take care of it because any quality opponent is going to make you pay when you turn it over. In playoff time, that spells the difference in most games. Obviously, there’s some things on special teams we want to clean up. They’re going to put in a couple of wrinkles, and we’re going to put in a couple of wrinkles offensively.”

The one word Tomlin kept coming back to to describe the team’s mindset is “determined”.

“It’s a great honor to play in the playoffs, and we’re excited,” Tomlin said. “Kids are practicing great and are very upbeat with a lot of energy. Our kids are determined to cover up for our guys who are injured and guys that are stepping in are determined to do a great job. We’re confident they will, and we expect to play well with great effort.”