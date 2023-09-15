Coach Jeff Tomlin wanted the Grand Island Senior High football team to make sure they finish everything against Lincoln High.

The Islanders certainly did that Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Grand Island scored on every possession it had and the defense didn’t allow the Links to get going offensively during a dominating 62-0 win.

“Our focus this week was to make sure we finished everything, whether it was on offense, finish series on defense, finish on special teams. I thought they finished stuff well tonight,” Tomlin said. “I thought our focus was good and played a pretty clean game with every few unforced errors. I’m proud of the effort and I think we got better in a lot of areas.”

The Links could not stop the Islander offense. Grand Island rolled up 392 yards of offense, with 298 of those yards coming on the ground. The Islanders had 22 first downs in the game.

Quarterback Bode Abers was 6 of 8 passing for 94 yards and threw both of his touchdown passes to Justyce Hostetler. That included a 34-yard strike on Grand Island’s first touchdown of the game. Albers also scored on an 4-yard run.

Nelsyn Wheeler had six carries for 114 yards and scored on a 63-yard run in the second quarter in helping the Islanders take a 42-0 lead at the half. Ryker Booth came in in the second half and carried the ball nine times for 73 yards and scored twice.

Tomlin said he wanted a fast start from the offense and was happy to see a lot of players get playing time. He was also glad to see the Islanders get a dominating win after defeating North Platte 28-27 and Norfolk 21-19 in its other two wins of the season.

“We wanted to start fast. We haven’t been a good starting team but we’ve been a great finishing team,” Tomlin said. “It was nice that we were able to start fast and finish strong. We were able to play a lot of guys, who work so hard in practice and in the weight room. It was nice to get a lot of guys in tonight.”

The Grand Island defense allowed only 17 yards of offense and forced a turnover as Ryan Coslor recovered a fumble on Lincoln High’s first possession. Tomlin said he felt the defensive line set the tone.

“Justyce Hostetler and Ryan Coslor in the middle are two of the better tandems there is. Our linebackers are getting better each week and our young secondary is starting to figure things out. I was pleased with their performance,”

The Islanders open Class A, District 5 competition at Fremont next Friday. Tomlin said he expects a tough test from the Tigers, especially since the game will be on their home field.

“District play begins next week for us. We start a really tough stretch so it was good to get a win like this going into district play,” Tomlin said. “They will be tough at home so I know they are going to play really well.”

Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln High; 0; 0; 0; 0–0

Grand Island; 21; 21; 7; 13–62

First Quarter

GISH - Hostetler 34 pass from Albers (Panowicz kick), 10:2

GISH - Richardson 8 run (Panowicz kick), 7:38.

GISH - Albers 4 run (Panowicz kick), 4:25

Second Quarter

GISH - Hostetler 20 pass from Alberts (Panowicz kick), 9:10.

GISH - Coslor 1 run (Panowicz kick), 5:31.

GISH - Wheeler 63 run (Panowicz kick), 3:16.

Third Quarter

GISH - Booth 2 run (Panowicz kick), 4:50.

Fourth Quarter

GISH - Booth 3 run (Panowicz kick), 10:28.

GISH - Hernandez 3 run (kick failed), 3:45.

LH GISH

First downs 2 22

Rushes-Yards 33-17 32-298

Passing Yards 0 94

Att-Comp-Int 0-2-0 6-8-0

Total Offense 17 392

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Punts-Avg. 8-32.6 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-36 3-29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—LH: Mason 12-11, Chapman 7-7, Childs 2-3, Lee 1-2, Jenkins 3-1, Patterson 3-1, Welstead 3-(minus 3), Jones 2-(minus 5). GI: Wheeler 6-114, Booth 9-73, Richardson 3-40, Douglass 2-22, Hernandez 3-16, Haubold 2-13, Barrientos 1-10, Coslor 2-9, Holstetler 1-5, Albers 3-(minus 4).

Passing—LH: Chapman 0-2-0 0. GI: Albers 6-8-0 94

Receiving—LH: None. GI: Hostetler 2-55, Holling 2-16, Bolton 1-12, J. Albers 1-11.