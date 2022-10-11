Grand Island Senior High earns senior-night sweep

Helping to rejuvenate Grand Island Senior High’s volleyball program is a source of pride for this year’s Islander seniors.

“As a class, I feel we have always had an underdog mentality, so building up our program came from leadership,” Grand Island senior Kaiden Dahmer said. “Even in the past when our skillset wasn’t always there, we were still really focused on building the team aspect.

“We play really well as a team and that has helped us get wins.”

That improvement was on display Tuesday night as the Islanders celebrated senior night with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 home-court victory over Lincoln Northeast. Grand Island improved to 18-10 on the season and has won seven of its last eight matches.

Indeed, it’s quite a transformation for a Grand Island program that won just five matches in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined. Last year, the Islanders improved to 17-14 and have taken the next step this fall with a senior class that includes Dahmer, Sophia Armstrong, Lily Asche, Rylie Huff and Elyot Corman.

“Our seniors all bring something different to the team, which is important, and they have really understood their roles and fulfilled those roles,” Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said. “These last three years, they’ve really helped drive the program upward and to a better place.”

Ehrke said not only are Grand Island’s seniors “great people beyond volleyball,” but that they have been strong verbal leaders.

“The first thing that comes to mind about this group is that they are all very vocal,” Ehrke said. “They like to speak up and most of the time, it’s constructive and for the betterment of the team.”

Dahmer agreed.

“We’re all really tight-knit together from things we did over the summer and last year,” Dahmer said. “It’s a really close group. We’re really upfront with each other and that really helps.”

Junior outside hitter Haedyn Hoos (15 kills and three aces) and sophomore outside hitter Tia Traudt (12 kills and two aces) led Grand Island’s attack against the Rockets. Junior setter Lauren Taylor recorded 32 assists for the Islanders, who also got solid production from their middle hitters.

Dahmer finished with six kills from the middle to go with two blocks and two ace serves. Huff added four kills from her middle hitter position.

“Every team we play really focuses their block on our outsides because we’re an outside-heavy team,” Dahmer said. “But working with our setter and running some things through the middle and through our right-side hitters really throws off some teams.”

Six-foot-1 middle Doneelah Washington had four kills and three blocks to lead Lincoln Northeast (8-22). Serena Heeren, who also stands 6-1, added three blocks for the Rockets.

“Lincoln Northeast has a really tall block, so we had to change things up a little and find the open court,” Ehrke said. “We adjusted well.”

While Hoos and Traudt will continue to be counted on heavily, Ehrke said Grand Island’s late-season success will depend on the ability to spread the wealth among its attackers.

“Moving forward, our middles are going to have to continue to get a lot of good swings,” Ehrke said. “We need to make sure that we’re not just one-dimensional with our outside hitters. It’s easy to block a team when you know where the ball is going to go.

“We want to have a lot of girls confident in their ability to step up and make plays when they need to. They’re completely capable — they just need the opportunity to do it and that will help keep the defense honest.”

Now, the Islanders turn their focus to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Ehrke said the Islanders are hopeful of getting to host a first-round match on Monday.

“We have a really good vibe about us right now and we’ve really picked it up, practice-wise,” Ehrke said. “I always tell them to stay with the process of things. We want them to focus on every drill and if they can improve 1%, they’re going to get better and that will show in our games.”

Dahmer said she likes the way the Islanders are playing.

“We’ve got some momentum,” Dahmer said. “Now, we just need to carry it over into the HAC Tournament. If we do that, I think we’ll play well.”

Grand Island 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Northeast (8-22); 8; 17; 17

Grand Island (18-10); 25; 25; 25

LINCOLN NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks)—Laney Songster 2-1-0, Tasia Sadler 1-1-0, Genna LeMay 0-2-0, Nadia Zuhairi 0-1-0, McKenzie Peterson 1-1-0, Doneelah Washington 4-0-3, Serena Heeren 0-0-3, Mahlea Rollie 3-0-0. Totals 11-6-6.

GRAND ISLAND (kills-aces-blocks)—Tia Traudt 12-2-0, Lily Asche 0-0-0, Haedyn Hoos 15-3-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-1-0, Kaiden Dahmer 6-2-2, Lauren Taylor 0-1-0, Rylie Huff 4-0-0, Keira Jones 4-1-0, Mya Chrisman 1-0-1, Sophia Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals 42-10-3.

Set assists—Lincoln Northeast 9 (LeMay 4, Peterson 5), Grand Island 38 (Traudt 1, Hansen 5, Taylor 32).