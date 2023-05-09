A couple of close losses hurt the Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team.

Kearney went 3-1 in the close matches, which led to a 7-2 win over the Islanders Tuesday at the Grand Island Tennis Center.

The Bearcats got 9-7 wins at No. 2 and No. 5 and got an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles.

“We lost all the tight matches today and that’s what got us,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “That’s why it makes the dual like it is, even though the matches were very competitive. We win those three matches, we win the dual, plain and simple.

“It was just the little things that hurt us in those matches, like the volleys, and we gave them some points.”

The lone close win for the Islanders came at No. 3 doubles when Katelyn Rodriguez and Finley Evans posted an 8-6 victory over Emma Hancock and Emilee Anderson.

The other win came at No. 3 singles when Jaylen Hansen earned an 8-1 victory over Breck Holmes.

Budler said he liked how Hansen played as well as Evans and Rodriguez at No. 3 doubles, especially Rodriguez getting a win on Senior Night.

“Those were great wins for all of them. Finley and Katelyn beat two really good players,” Budler said. “I was glad to see Katelyn get a win on Senior Night.

“Jaylen played well today. She’s getting better and better everyday. She’s a quality athlete.”

The location was changed from Senior High to the Tennis Center because of weather that was supposed to hit Grand Island.

Budler said he didn’t think the change in location made any difference.

“That didn’t have an impact because the girls have played here many times,” Budler said. “I may be disappointed in the results, but I’m not disappointed in our effort. We knew it was going to be tough.”

Grand Island and Kearney will both play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Friday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Kearney 7, Grand Island 2

Singles

No. 1 – Heacock, KEA, def. Evans, GI, 8-0.

No. 2 – Anderson, KEA, def. Rodriguez, GI, 9-7

No. 3 – Hansen, GI, def. Holmes, KEA, 8-1.

No. 4 – McCaslin, KEA, def. Campbell, GI, 8-5

No. 5 – Eklund, KEA, def. Chrisman, GI, 9-7.

No. 6 – Gangwish, KEA, def. Brandt, GI, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 –Eklund/Henning, KEA, def. Campbell/Hansen, GI, 8-4.

No. 2 – Wulf/Holmes, KEA, def. Chrisman/Armstrong, GI, 8-6.

No. 3 – Evans/Rodriguez, GI, def. Heacock/Anderson, KEA, 8-6.