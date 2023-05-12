OMAHA — From the first Millard West at-bat on Friday, Grand Island Senior High was in trouble.

In that first at-bat, the Class A, No. 2 Wildcats’ leadoff hitter, Creighton commit Nick Ventiecher, smashed a home run to left field.

From there, Millard West never looked back, hitting two more home runs in the game on their way to a 10-0 five-inning win over the Islanders in the 1-8 matchup in the first round of the state baseball tournament Werner Park.

Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said he didn’t think the Islanders were nervous. Rather, they just ran into a ‘buzzsaw’.

“I thought Cohen (Nelson) responded really well after giving up the leadoff home run and settled in for a couple of innings there,” Wells said. “They’re a really good team, and we have to tip our hat off to them today. I thought our guys’ approach at the plate was good after the first inning. We put some balls in play and hit a couple of balls hard. It just ended up being right at some guys. That’s just the way baseball will go. Sometimes, the long ball will just hurt you.”

Grand Island got two batters on in the first inning as Eli Arends singled to center field and Carson Leiting was hit by a pitch. The Islanders, however, left them stranded.

Millard West coach Steve Frey said the start ‘couldn’t have gone any better’ for the Wildcats.

“ You know what was nice is even in the first inning, they got a couple of guys on and Drew (Deremer) kind of settled down. …Anytime you can come with a home run first at bat, that just kind of got us going right away, and it seemed like it never stopped,” he said.

Grand Island and Millard West started the game at 9 a.m., an hour before they were originally scheduled due to possible incoming weather. With the early start, neither team took infield and no teams will on Friday.

Wells said he didn’t think the early start or lack of warmup impacted the team greatly.

Millard West (30-5) had nine hits in the game, including two home runs from Venteicher, including a grand slam.

“One through nine, they’re just about as good as anybody,” Wells said. “If we get behind in the count and get into fastball situations, it can really hurt you. Take nothing away from them. They’re a great baseball team and the number one seed for a reason. I just told the boys we have to hit the reset button and have to clear it and have a good response and come back because we’re going to face a great team on Monday in Gretna or Creighton Prep.”

Frey said Venteicher is used to the spotlight and steps up in big environments.

“He was fired up ready to go before the game,” he said. “It’s fun to watch him play. It’s a privilege to be able to watch him play every day.”

On the mound, Millard West was led by Deremer, who’s an Iowa baseball commit. He threw four strikeouts and no walks, with 33 of his 50 pitches being thrown for strikes.

Grand Island (12-10) had three hits in the game from Arends, Leiting and Broxton Barrientos. On the mound, Nelson threw five strikeouts and three walks while giving up six hits in three innings.

The Islanders will play Gretna, who lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 3-1 in the following game. on Monday at 10 a.m. at Werner Park. The two teams squared off in the game after Grand Island-Millard West on Friday. As for what needs to happen to grab a state tournament win, Wells restated that they need to wipe the slate clean.

“We’re going to get back to the basics and work on some things and get ready for Gretna or Creighton Prep,” he said. “We’re going to get a little scout in now but every team down here is going to be good, so we’re going to have to execute the little things and play and get ahead of hitters and really battle.”

Millard West 10, Grand Island 0

WP—Deremer. LP—Nelson. MW—2B: Lewis, Moore. 2B—GI: Barrientos. HR—Venteicher 2, Moore.