Grand Island Senior High falls to Fremont in overtime

FREMONT — Drew Sellon’s reverse throwback pass to quarterback Carter Sintek for a two-point conversion lifted Fremont to a 22-21 overtime victory against No. 7-rated Grand Island Friday night.
The Islanders (1-2) had the first OT possession and scored on quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier’s 2-yard option run. The point-after kick by Heider Alba Meda gave Grand Island a 21-14 lead.
However, Fremont (3-1) responded with Micah Moore’s 1-yard TD run and then executed the trick play — a version of the “Philly Special” used by the Eagles in Super Bowl 52.
Trailing 14-6 with 4:44 to play, Grand Island drove 80 yards on 11 plays to score on Jurgensmier’s 1-yard TD pass to running back Daylon Keolavone with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Islanders then tied it at 14-14 on Jurgensmier’s two-point conversion pass to Keolavone.
The Islanders marched 93 yards on 16 plays for a TD to take a 6-0 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Tight end Augustin Atikpohou hauled in a 10-yard pass from Jurgensmier on a fade pattern for a score. The PAT kick failed.
Fremont also used a long drive to get its first points in the second quarter.
Moore’s 65-yard TD run up the middle capped a 99-yard march and the Tigers took a 7-6 lead on Kaeden Thompson’s PAT kick.
Moore entered the game as the state’s leading rusher with 448 yards in three games.
The Tigers extended their lead to 14-6 in the third quarter when Sintek completed a 31-yard TD pass to Dawson Glause and Thompson added the PAT kick. Glause set up the score with a punt return to the Islanders’ 38.
Fremont 22, Grand Island 21 (OT)
Grand Island (1-2) 6 0 0 8 7—21
Fremont (3-1) 0 7 7 0 8—22
First Quarter
GI—Augustin Atikpohou 10 pass from Jaden Jurgensmier (kick failed).
Second Quarter
F—Micah Moore 65 run (Kaeden Thompson kick).
Third Quarter
F—Dawson Glause 31 pass from Carter Sintek (Thompson kick).
Fourth Quarter
GI—Daylon Keolavone 1 pass from Jurgensmier (Keolavone pass from Jurgensmier).
Overtime
GI—Jurgensmier 2 run (Heider Alba Meda kick).
F—Moore 1 run (Sintek pass from Drew Sellon).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!