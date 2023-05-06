LINCOLN – Between playing baseball for Lincoln East and AAU basketball for Nebraska Supreme, Carter Mick has had a wild spring. And a busy weekend, too.

He has missed some weekend baseball in favor of hoops, but on Saturday in the A-2 district final, the sophomore pitcher chose his baseball teammates.

Mick pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 to send No. 1 Lincoln East to the state tournament with a 1-0 win over Grand Island at Den Hartog Field.

Mick said with the postseason getting started, he needed to key in on baseball as the Spartans search for their first-ever state title. His odometer is proof. Mick played basketball in Kansas City on Friday, returned to Lincoln on Saturday and will be back on the hardwood in KC on Sunday.

"I knew that I had to help my team win and the best way to do that was to lock in in practice and work hard every day in practice," he said. "I came out today and just competed my butt off."

Lincoln East's high-powered offense was kept in check in the final by Grand Island's Cohen Nelson, who gave up only one run on three hits and had four strikeouts.

The game's lone run came across in the third inning. Owen Laessig was hit by a pitch, and later came in to score on an RBI groundout by Tanner Peterson.

Mick's dominant performance on the mound calmed any anxiety stemming from the Spartans' tepid day at the plate.

"Carter was phenomenal today. He picked up our offensive struggles today," coach Mychal Lanik said. "He's just been dynamite for us from day one and I'm really proud that he is on our side."

GISH coach Kirby Wells said Mick was tough to get hits on but he added Nelson had the same type of game.

“He made some really good pitches on some counts and had a great battle with Cohen,” Wells said. “He was great from the start for us. He got ahead the whole game and the defense played well behind him. East just had one good inning where they got the run they needed.”

It was not just Mick's pitching that kept the Islanders scoreless in the game.

Troy Pelts saved an extra-base hit early in the game with a spectacular catch in left field and the Lincoln East infield did not commit an error.

"My defense made a lot of plays behind me," Mick said. "Troy's play in the third, really good play. Harrison (Biester) another one in the fourth. Just really good plays all around and that is what helped us."

In the two teams' lone meeting in the regular season, Grand Island picked up a 5-0 win over the Spartans.

That was five weeks ago. Since then, East has won three tournaments and 23 of 25 games.

Mick said the team wanted some revenge from that game. Lanik thought it was the turning point for his young squad that has just two seniors.

"I'm just proud of how consistent we have been," Lanik said. "We have laid a few eggs but we have a young team and that is going to happen. They compete their hearts out and I love coaching them."

Carson Leiting and Brayden Lee had the hits for the Islanders.

Wells said he thought the Islanders fought hard against the Spartans.

“I’m proud of the effort and we gave ourselves a chance against one of the best teams in the state. That’s all you can ask,” Wells said.

In the earlier game, Grand Island rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win over Lincoln Northeast.

Gage Gannon drove in Cohen Evans to tie the game in the seventh, then Eli Arends brought home Broxton Barrientos for the winning run.

“That showed so much resiliency by our kids. We put together great at bats late in the game,” Wells said.

Evans was the starter, giving up three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts, while Riley Plummer got the win in relief by giving up only two hits.

Carson Leiting led the offense by going 2 for 3, while Barrientos was 2 for 5.

The Islanders end their season at 12-9. Wells said he was happy with how the season went.

“All in all, we had a great season, where we improved a lot and learned a lot throughout the season,” Wells said. “I’m proud of all the boys in how they fought all year long.”

Game 1

Grand Island 4, Lincoln NE 3

Lincoln NE; 101; 010; 000-3; 6; 0

Grand Island; 020; 000; 101-4; 9; 1

WP-Plummer. LP-Peterson. 2B-GI: Leiting.

Game 2

Lincoln East 1, Grand Island 0

Grand Island; 000; 000; 0-0; 2; 0

Lincoln East; 001; 000; X-1; 3; 0

WP-Mick. LP-Nelson. 2B-LE: Worthley, Biester.