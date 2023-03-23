Lincoln Northeast grabbed momentum away from the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team right before the end of the first half.

Leading 1-0 with under a minute left, the Rockets got a goal from Jocelyn Hartman during the final minute of the first half. That was enough to give Northeast a 2-0 win over the Islanders Thursday at GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

Hartman scored the goal off a rebound that got by GISH goalkeeper Kelsey Castillo.

“Give them credit because they did the right thing in being aggressive at the end of the first half,” Islander coach Bryan Ramallo said. “It did disrupt our momentum just a little bit.”

In the first half, Grand Island had a hard time keeping possession of the ball and Northeast took advantage. In the 14th minute, Jordan Renard got by three defenders and found the back of the net to give the Rockets the early lead.

Northeast had two more chances to get goals as Karly Slechta had a kick go wide, and Rebecca Elstroem had a kick hit the crossbar.

“I really don’t think we came out that aggressive in the first half, and they took advantage of it,” Ramallo said.

The second half was a much different story. The Islanders were able to maintain possession on their side of the field.

Grand Island came close to getting goals in coming away with 10 shots. The first came as Abby Berger put her head on the ball, but it went straight to Northeast goalkeeper Kemper Schaub.

The second opportunity came with four minutes left when the Islanders got the ball inside the box. Kelly Gonzalez got her foot on the ball but backup goalkeeper Aylin Negrete tipped it up over the net.

Ramallo said he liked what he saw in the second half.

“I thought we played a lot more aggressive in the second half,” Ramallo said. “We were getting comfortable with what they were giving us. We adjusted to it well. And we created chances for goals.

“I feel the pieces are coming together, we just aren’t finishing. Their goalkeepers made some great plays.”

The loss drops the Islanders to 0-3 on the season. Ramallo said the Islanders are heading in the right direction even though he feels the Islanders had a chance to win this game.

“This one burns a little bit, but it’s just one of those games where you want to play that team again,” Ramallo said. “But I saw a lot of positives, and hopefully, we can continue to grow from those positives.”

Grand Island will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fremont.