Grand Island Senior High falls to Lincoln Southwest in season opener

Baide’s speed led to a couple more scoring chances, but the Islanders couldn’t score again on Silver Hawks goalkeeper Nolan Fuelberth, a Northern Illinois recruit.

Lincoln Southwest tied it up early in the second half. Freshman Tanner Novosad brought the ball up the right side on a counter before centering a pass to Hamouda. He converted from 15 yards out to even things at 2 at 45:26.

“We had other chances too,” Jensen said. “We had breakaway 1-v-1s that we didn’t put away early, and if we do that, even if we come in (to halftime) 3-1, things look pretty good for us.

“We got flustered in the second half. Our midfield was just getting overwhelmed and we were trying to do some tactical changes during the game. The kids weren’t able to sort it out so we reverted to the way we started the game.”

Despite the loss, Jensen was thrilled to be playing again after last spring’s lost season.

“No. 1, I just want to say how nice it is to be playing after 22 months,” he said. “You miss all the adrenaline, you miss all the excitement.”

He sees plenty of potential with the Islanders.