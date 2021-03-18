Grand Island Senior High falls to Lincoln Southwest in season opener

By Dale Miller
Grand Island Senior High’s return to the pitch got off to a great start Thursday.
But the finish wasn’t what the Islanders hoped for.
Class A preseason No. 3-rated Lincoln Southwest rallied from a two-goal deficit by scoring three unanswered to top the No.7 Islanders 3-2 at Memorial Stadium.
“All in all, it’s the first game, but we would have liked to have stolen one right there,” Grand Island coach Jeremy Jensen said.
Eli Rhodes scored the game-winner at 68:32 on a shot that was partially deflected off an Islander defender past goalkeeper Danny Rendon into the bottom corner.
“I had actually turned because when I saw the ball, it didn’t look like it was going to give anybody any trouble,” Jensen said. “The next thing I know, it’s a slow roller that’s going into the corner. When I get a chance to look at the film, I’ll be able to see what happens there.
“I will say though on that, it really began when the goalkeeper had possession. We teach our goalkeepers to hold the ball until we get our defense pushed out before they punt it. Well, the punt happened early, the defense wasn’t out and they were able to possess and come back through us.”
The Islanders got off to a quick start and scored twice in a five-minute span.
Javier Baide got things started by streaking up the left side and firing a rocket top shelf at 13:43.
The ball later rattled around after a Baide corner kick, and Cameron Carlson was credited with a score at 18:29 to give Grand Island a 2-0 lead. It appeared to be a possible own goal.
“They’re a really good team, and they’re going to be contending for a state championship I’m confident,” Jensen said. “For us early on, (the key) was energy. We had a very good game plan about stepping forward and taking away their wingbacks, their wide ball. We were executing and were hitting them on counter attacks. We really had them flustered early on.”
Lincoln Southwest took over and controlled play for much of the rest of the half. Quintin Kniss scored on a rebound off of a Ramzy Hamouda free kick at 24:28 to cut the lead to 2-1.
“I thought the goal that we gave up that Southwest scored to make it 2-1 really changed momentum an awful lot,” Jensen said. “The 2-0 lead is one of the most difficult leads in sports because if we get the third the game’s probably put away. If we give up their first, then momentum changes.
“The disappointing thing with that is we talk and talk and talk about not committing fouls in that defensive third.”
Baide’s speed led to a couple more scoring chances, but the Islanders couldn’t score again on Silver Hawks goalkeeper Nolan Fuelberth, a Northern Illinois recruit.
Lincoln Southwest tied it up early in the second half. Freshman Tanner Novosad brought the ball up the right side on a counter before centering a pass to Hamouda. He converted from 15 yards out to even things at 2 at 45:26.
“We had other chances too,” Jensen said. “We had breakaway 1-v-1s that we didn’t put away early, and if we do that, even if we come in (to halftime) 3-1, things look pretty good for us.
“We got flustered in the second half. Our midfield was just getting overwhelmed and we were trying to do some tactical changes during the game. The kids weren’t able to sort it out so we reverted to the way we started the game.”
Despite the loss, Jensen was thrilled to be playing again after last spring’s lost season.
“No. 1, I just want to say how nice it is to be playing after 22 months,” he said. “You miss all the adrenaline, you miss all the excitement.”
He sees plenty of potential with the Islanders.
“I think we’re going to be an exciting team to watch,” he said. “I think we can play pretty good on the back end. Our back four is what our starting varsity back four would have been last year. Unfortunately, they miss that year of experience and playing together, but it’s still the same unit.
“I like our guys up top. They’re going to put pressure on the other teams’ defenses. We’ve just got to figure out our midfield. Until we do that, it’s going to be really difficult because we’re going to play against really athletic teams that can keep possession of the ball and they’re going to run us a little bit.”
GIRLS
Lincoln Southwest 8, Grand Island 0
Six players scored to lead Lincoln Southwest to an 8-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High in the season opener Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Class A preseason No. 6-rated Lincoln Southwest controlled the first half with the Islanders only able to cross midfield a couple of times and never coming close to getting a shot off.
Kayla Hassler dribbled into the box and gave the Silver Hawks the lead in the 10th minute, but it remained that way for much of the rest of the half thanks to multiple saves by Grand Island goalkeeper Haven Waterman.
But starting in the 29th minute Southwest put together a flurry of four goals in seven minutes to take a 5-0 halftime lead. Two of them came from McKenna Rathbun.
Freshman Kennadi Williams added a pair of goals in the second half.