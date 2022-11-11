 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Senior High falls to Omaha Westside in Class A semifinals

OMAHA - Omaha Westside defeated Grand Island 38-7 on Friday night in a Class A semifinal football playoff.

The 11-1 Warriors, the runners-up in 2021, will advance to the state championship for the fourth straight year.

Westside led 10-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime. The Warriors added a touchdown in the third quarter and one in the fourth.

Grand Island broke the shutout in the final period, scoring on a 79-yard TD pass from quarterback Cohen Evans to Jace Chrisman.

The Islanders, who lost to the Warriors 37-13 during the regular season, finish 9-3.

