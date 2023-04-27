The Grand Island Senior High Invite brought some of the top girls tennis teams in the state Thursday.

The meet featured defending Class A state champion Lincoln East, along with runner-up Lincoln Southeast, fourth and fifth place finisher Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Westside.

When it was all said and done, East won the team title with 25 points, while Southeast and Westside each tied for second with 19 points and Southwest was fourth with 18.

The Islanders held their own against that tough competition, finishing fifth with eight points during play at both Senior High and Ryder Park.

“We knew there was going to be great competition in town today,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “We’re not surprised with what we got, but I thought our kids competed.”

The No. 2 doubles teams of Mya Chrisman and Sophia Armstrong had the most success of all the Grand Island teams. The duo went 3-2 to finish third.

Budler said he was happy to see how they did, especially in one of the matches when they trailed 5-1 to Southeast’s Clio Baird and Annika Srivastav to come back and win 8-6.

“To finish third is a great day, and I think there were two really good teams that finished below them,” Budler said. “They keep getting better everyday. I thought they won some tough matches today and are figuring out how to win matches, no matter what the score is. When Mya and Sophia click together, they are a tough team.”

The other teams went 1-4 in the other divisions. Budler said he felt there were chances for more wins, but he was not disappointed in the effort Grand Island gave.

“We probably lost some winnable matches, but we didn’t lose that many,” Budler said. “And we fell in some close matches as well. A lot of matches today, not just with our kids, but with everyone was a test of will.”

Despite finishing fifth, Budler said there were more positives rather than negatives.

“I really don’t think there are any negatives to take away from this meet,” Budler said. “We’re just going to learn what happened today. When we play really well and do our best, I think we can play with the top teams and can compete with them. I think we’re getting better and the attitudes have been great.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Islanders. Grand Island heads to the Lincoln East Invite on Monday. Omaha Marian, who finished third last year, will be there, along with East, Millard North, Kearney and Elkhorn South are a few of the teams that will be there.

“The rest of the good teams that weren’t there will be there,” Budler said. “It’s another good day to see where we’re at.”

Grand Island Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln East 25, Lincoln Southeast 19, Omaha Westside 19, Lincoln Southwest 18, Grand Island 8, North Platte 1.

Champions

No.1 singles - Grace Greenwald, Omaha Westside

No. 2 singles -Ava Schroeder, Omaha Westside

No. 1 doubles - Gibby Chapman/Adeline Fornander, Lincoln East

No. 2 doubles - Tailyn Jay/Maitreyi Purandare, Lincoln East