Grand Island Senior High girls dominate home triangular

The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team simply dominated its home triangular Tuesday night.

The Islanders lost only two matches total as they posted two wins in the Grand Island Senior High East gym.

Grand Island opened with a 72-12 win over Columbus, then dominated North Platte 81-0.

The Islanders recorded 13 pins on the night. Of those 13 pins, 10 of those came in the first period.

GISH coach Jeff Evans said he liked what he saw.

“I really didn’t know what to expect tonight, especially with North Platte being a new program, but the girls came out and really got after it,” he said. “I thought they came out really confident. They were really sharp and didn’t get sloppy. The girls really had a great night.”

The Islanders made quick work of Columbus as there were only four matches, where the two teams went 2-2 on the night.

Llvuia Fierro (140 pounds) and Meghan Hixson (170) were the two winners for Grand Island. Both got pins in the first period.

Against North Platte, Grand Island had 11 pins on the night, along with two forfiet victories.

The Islanders came out victorious in the lone match that didn’t end with a pin. Briannah Kutschkau scored an 8-4 victory over Zarah Blaesi during their 130-pound match. It looked the match was going to end with a pin as Kutschkau quickly put Blaesi on her back right away. Blaesi fought off her back as Kutschkau built a 5-0 lead after the first period.

After Kutschkau made it 6-0 after an escape, Blaesi scored a takedown and put Kutschkau on her back for two nearfall points to trim the lead to 6-4. But Kutschkau got away and scored an escape to build a 7-4 lead after two. She scored on another escape in the third period for the final margin.

Evans said Kutschkau did a good job in her match against Blaesi.

“She’s a new wrestler for us that is doing a great job for us,” Evans said. “The girl she wrestled was undefeated going into the match so we figured this would be one of the tougher matches going into the night. But I thought Briannah looked really good out there. She’s 5-1 right now. I think she’s got a great opportunity to do great things for us. She’s an athletic kid who works very hard. She needs to be patient with her process.”

The Islanders will send squads to three different meets on Friday. One group will head to the Battle at the Point Invite in West Point, while another squad will compete in the Crete Invite, and the last group will be at the Wood River Invite.

“We will be in some pretty good meets this weekend, especially the one at West Point. Some of the tops teams like South Sioux City, who won the girls state title last year, along with West Point-Beemer and Yutan,” he said. “Those are good tournaments to see where we are at. I’m anxious to see what we can do at those tournaments.”

Grand Island Tri.

Grand Island 72, Columbus 12

100—Sandra Ren Jose, GI, won by forf.; 105—Brianna Francisco, GI, won by forf.; 110—Jasmine Morales, GI, won by forf.; 115—Lexie Casillas, GI, won by forf.; 120—Marissa Anderson, COL, pinned Genesis Solis, GI, 1:25; 125—Fernanda Perea, GI, won by forf.; 130—Briannah Kutschkau, GI, won by forf.; 135—Dulce Montanez, GI, won by forf.; 140—Llvuia Fierro, GI, pinned Melanie Mendoza, COL, 0:41; 145—Avery Hawke, GI, won by forf.; 155—Anyia Roberts, GI, won by forf.; 170—Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Diana Orozco, COL, 1:55; 190—Ella May Shevlin, COL, pinned Antonia Velsco, GI, 1:17; 235—Chanya Zavala, GI, won by forf.

Grand Island 81, North Platte 0

110—Jasmine Morales, GI, pinned Monica Charging Elk, NP, 0:20; 115—Amber Gomez, GI, pinned Brooklynn Brown, NP, 2:52; 120—Genesis Solis, GI, pinned Janalliah Bourgeois, NP, 0:44; 125—Kim Gonzalez, GI, pinned Savanna Gove, NP, 0:39; 130—Briannah Kutschkau, GI, dec. Zarah Blaesi, NP, 8-4; 135—Jordan Williams, GI, pinned Arlo Rariden, NP, 0:24; 140—Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, pinned Annalisia Hernandez, NP, 0:25; 145—Avery Hawke, GI, pinned Afia Hunt, NP, 2:14; 155—Anyia Roverts, GI, pinned Cheyanne McGehee, NP, 1:08; 170—Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Lauren Bowers, NP, 1:14; 190—Ali Edwards, GI, won by forf.; 235—Brythany Espino, GI, won by forf.; 100—Sandra Gutierrez, GI, pinned Jaden Harder, NP, 0:21; 105—Addisyn Gates, GI, pinned Ceann McIntosh, NP, 4:45.