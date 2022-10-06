Grand Island Senior High in the middle of tough stretch

Last Friday night, Class A No. 6 Grand Island Senior High went on the road to take on rival No. 7 Kearney in a hostile environment and won 28-21 over the Bearcats.

“I thought we played possibly our most complete game,” Islander coach Jeff Tomlin said. “I thought we set the tone early with our opening drive. I thought that was a credit to our kids coming out ready to go, and I thought we established the line of scrimmage at that point. We were able to get a running game going for most of that game, and that was big.

“I thought we played well enough defensively. We shut down their run for the most part. We knew they could throw the ball well, and they did at times. …Of course, special teams got a couple turnovers for us and that ended up being the difference in the game.”

Grand Island isn’t dealing with any major injuries at this point in the season, Tomlin said, and that’s helped them get off to a 5-1 record.

“That’s been fortunate, and it’s also a testimony to how hard our kids work in the offseason and what coach (Pat) Doyle does with them in our strength and conditioning program,” he said.

Quarterback Cohen Evans has 461 passing yards and three touchdowns so far on a 47% completion percentage this season. Jace Chrisman leads the team in rushing with 650 yards and nine touchdowns on 71 carries, while Caleb Richardson has 505 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries.

“We’re developing that balance,” Tomlin said. “We’re confident in our running game and have been since game one. We’re getting confident in our throwing game, and it’s starting to pay dividends.”

Colton Marsh leads the team defensively with 23 solo tackles and 33 assisted tackles.

“The game of football nowadays is an offensive game and defenses are constantly trying to catch up to what offenses are trying to throw at them and the creativity of offensive coordinators,” Tomlin said. “I tip my cap off to our kids for being able to adapt to a seemingly a new style of offense almost every week.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Islanders as they host No. 2 Elkhorn South (6-0) this Friday night.

“They’re obviously as advertised,” Tomlin said. “They’re an extremely talented football team but for them, it starts up front along their offensive and defensive line. …Offensively, they’re pretty balanced. They can throw it with good efficiency, and they throw it for chunks. They’re not a five-yard hitch team. They’re going to get you in chunks. …But they’re a running team. Their stable of running backs behind their offensive line has proven to be pretty formidable six games in.”

Defensively, the Storm is led by Nebraska football commit Maverick Noonan who wreaks havoc along the defensive line.

“He’s got a really good motor,” Tomlin said. “An outstanding player. Explosive. Speed. Strength. All of it. He just plays really hard, and it’s impressive to watch because he does play every snap hard and you appreciate that as a coach. They’ve got more than him. They’ve got a lot of good guys across the board, so it’s hard to say you’re going to take away this guy because they’ve got two that are probably almost as good.”

Elkhorn South played close games in the first two weeks of the season but in the past few weeks however, they’ve won by an average of 51 points per game.

“You can’t control your schedule,” Tomlin said. “You’re going to play who you play. They’re undefeated and playing really good football. We’re playing good football. The fact we’ve been in tight ball games, is that an advantage? Yeah, I’d probably say so because our kids know how to dig deep at times. I’m not in any way insinuating that they aren’t. …I expect them to be really good for four quarters.”

To secure a spot in the Class A playoffs, GISH will likely have to win this week or next week on the road at No. 3 Omaha North. Otherwise, the Islanders may end up being on the bubble.

“We are in the meat of our schedule, and that’s why these kids work so hard we prepare them the way we do, so we’re ready to go for it,” Tomlin said. “We welcome it. If you’re going to get to where you want to go, you’re going to play the best eventually.

“I think our kids are looking forward to the challenge. The bigger the challenge, the better for us and for our kids. …We’re going to face some good football teams coming up, but I think our kids know we’re a good football team as well.”

Gering (2-4) at Northwest (2-4)

For the first time this season, No. 9 Northwest will take the field on their new turf at Viking Stadium as they host Gering.

The Vikings are coming off of their second win of the season, a 38-14 win over Hastings. Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and their defense held Hastings to 238 total yards of offense.

Northwest is known for their passing game, with Austin Payne leading the all-area 11-man quarterbacks in completions, attempts and yards (153, 234, 1746). Tegan Lemkau leads the team in receiving with 35 receptions, 505 yards and two touchdowns.

Gering is also coming off of their second win of the season, a 14-0 shutout against Lexington. The Bulldogs had 253 rushing yards, led by junior Tanner Gartner who carried the rock 33 times for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Northwest blew out Gering, winning 48-10 in the second game of the year.

Grand Island Central Catholic (0-6) at Fillmore Central (5-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic hits the road to play Fillmore Central at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Crusaders are coming off of a 34-7 loss to Wood River at home. They gave up 246 yards passing to the Eagles quarterback, Waylon Cronk.

Fillmore Central is coming off of back-to-back blowout wins against Fairbury and Doniphan-Trumbull. The Panthers defense is stingy, giving up just over 10 points per game.

This is the first time the two teams have met since 2009, so they each will be challenged with having to familiarize themselves with an opponent they don’t play often.

Heartland Lutheran (1-4) at Hampton (3-2)

Heartland Lutheran captured their first victory last week in a 46-34 win over Elba that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

The Red Hornets were up 40-6 through two and a half quarters before the Bluejays climbed back into the game.

This week, Heartland Lutheran will travel to play Hampton in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Hawks have struggled against some of the top six-man competition but won handedly over others. Sophomore Jack Bullis has rushed for 582 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last season, Hampton won 58-14 over Heartland Lutheran.