The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team will have inexperience entering the 2023 season.

The Islanders only return one golfer that played varsity on last year’s team.

But GISH coach Jeremiah Slough has remained optimistic for the upcoming season.

Slough said even though the Islanders will be inexperienced, he said they have been working hard during the early part of the season.

“We don’t have a lot of experience coming back but we have a group of girls that are willing and passionate about getting better in the game of golf,” Slough said. “That’s really all you can ask for.”

Katie Lofing is the lone returnee as she was part of a group that missed qualifying for the state golf meet by six strokes.

Slough said he’s been impressed with what he has seen out of Lofing so far.

“She really had a great freshman season and is looking to build from last year,” Slough said. “But there’s a lot of irony in that as she is only a sophomore and you’re asking her to be the leader of your team. There’s going to be some challenges she’s going to face but we’ve been pleased with the leadership she’s possessed so far in practices and helping the newcomers through the first week.”

Sarah Wichman is a sophomore that has impressed Slough during the early practices.

“She put in a great summer of golf and has steadily improved immensely since last season,” Slough said. “She was a newcomer to the game last year. She was shooting around 150 when she started and this summer she fired around a 105. We’ve been really pleased with the progress she’s made over the past year.”

Jocelyn Richling, Meleana Douglas, Elli Ward and Adalene Nelson are the new seniors on the squad, while Mya Meyers and Piper Jeffers are the other freshmen out.

Slough said he has liked what he has seen out of the newcomers.

“They are great kids who have the desire to get better,” Slough said. “That’s great because when you have someone who comes into the program that’s a senior and never played before, you worry about those things and their intentions. But so far, those intentions have been phenomenal.”

Slough said there are a few things that need to happen for the Islanders to have a successful season.

“We will need to get better everyday and have a major focus in a practice setting in order to develop at the pace we will need in order to compete at the varsity level,” he said.

The Islanders will open the season at its home triangular on Thursday.