Grand Island Senior High knocks off undefeated Kearney

KEARNEY — A Grand Island senior class that never got an opportunity to host archrival Kearney on its home field did the next best thing Friday night.

The Class A No. 8-rated Islanders made themselves right at home at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium, never trailing in a 28-21 victory over the No. 6 Bearcats. Due to a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 and NSAA scheduling quirks, the last time Kearney played at Memorial Stadium was in 2018 when the Islanders won 46-0 on their way to an appearance in the Class A state finals.

“We weren’t very happy about that, but I think it worked out for us,” Grand Island senior tight end Cole Thorne said of not getting to play a varsity home game against the Bearcats. “I think it might actually feel better winning over here.”

Thorne caught touchdown passes of 9 and 12 yards from quarterback Cohen Evans.

“Big players show up in big games,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “We’re really proud of Cole. Cohen and him have good chemistry, so it was good to have him have a breakout game.”

The win avenged last year’s 38-35 loss to Kearney on the same field in a turnover-plagued performance by the Islanders.

“It felt great, but this was about the team,” Thorne said. “We’ve had this game marked on our calendars since last season and we knew what it was going to take. We play for the person on our right and our left — that’s the whole brotherhood piece of it.

“It feels great to do this together.”

Grand Island (5-1) won by controlling both lines of scrimmage. The Islanders outrushed the Bearcats (5-1) by a 304-24 margin and owned a lopsided advantage in time of possession (31:55-16:05).

“Time of possession was big,” Tomlin said. “We were able to limit the number of plays Kearney got in that first half. I thought the third quarter was huge for us, taking advantage of the wind and minimizing their plays.

“We took care of the football really well. It’s a game of turnovers and we were able to maximize that part of it.”

Jace Chrisman rushed 15 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, while backfield mate Caleb Richardson also rushed for 110 yards on 26 attempts. Evans was 7 of 14 passing for 65 yards and two TDs — both to Thorne.

Kearney quarterback Treyven Beckman kept his team in the game, completing 16 of 26 pass attempts for 246 yards and three TDs. However, the Bearcats were limited to 24 net yards rushing on 21 attempts.

“Our rush defense is continuing to evolve and we’re fairly tough to run the ball on now and that does make teams one-dimensional,” Tomlin said. “Then, at the end, we were able to bring some pressure and that got (Beckman) off of schedule a little bit and made him flush the pocket.

“That was big because (Beckman) is super accurate and when he’s given time — which he has been given a lot of — he’s deadly.”

Grand Island cashed in on a pair of Kearney miscues in the second quarter, converting prime field position into TDs.

Tied 7-7, Islander Reece McBride recovered a fumbled punt return at the Kearney 19. The end result was a 12-yard TD run by Chrisman, giving Grand Island a 14-7 lead with 8:07 left in the second quarter.

With the score tied again at 14, an errant punt snap gave the Islanders possession in Bearcats’ territory again. Evans then found Thorne in the end zone for a 12-yard scoring pass, putting Grand Island ahead 21-14 with eight seconds left in the first half.

The Islanders increased their lead to 28-14 when wide receiver Colton Marsh took an end-around 48 yards for a TD with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter. Kearney cut its deficit to 28-21 on a Beckman 8-yard scoring pass to Ben Cumpston with 3:13 to play.

The Bearcats had a final possession, but had to drive 85 yards in 43 seconds and zero timeouts remaining. Kearney was able to get to its own 30 before time ran out.

“I think our kids are just following the process that we’ve set up for them and they believe in it,” Tomlin said. “So this was just another week along a series of weeks where we kept getting better every day in practice. Offensively, we just keep getting more and more consistent, offensive line-wise.

“I’m really proud of these kids.”

Despite the win over Kearney, Grand Island will have little time to celebrate. The Islanders return home next Friday to face No. 3-rated Elkhorn South.

“The challenges just keep getting bigger, but fortunately, we just keep getting better and keep improving,” Tomlin said. “I always know that our kids will give a great effort, so I like our chances against anybody.”

Grand Island 28, Kearney 21

Grand Island (5-1) 7 14 7 0—28

Kearney (5-1) 7 7 0 7—21

First Quarter

GI—Cole Thorne 9 pass from Cohen Evans (Heider Alba Meda kick), 4:31.

K—Jack Dahlgren 39 pass from Treyven Beckman (Jake Kracl kick), 1:45.

Second Quarter

GI—Jace Chrisman 12 run (Alba Meda kick), 8:07.

K—Karter Lee 19 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick), 4:37.

GI—Thorne 12 pass from Evans (Alba Meda kick), :08.

Third Quarter

GI—Colton Marsh 48 run (Alba Meda kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

K—Ben Cumpston 8 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick), 3:13.

GI K

First downs 17 12

Rushes-Yards 52-304 21-24

Passing Yards 65 246

Att-Comp-Int 7-14-0 16-26-246

Total Offense 66-369 50-270

Return Yards 0 15

Kickoff Returns 3-38 4-64

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Punts-Avg. 4-42 5-19

Penalties-Yards1 3-100 4-30

Time of Poss. 31:55 16:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Grand Island, Chrisman 15-110, Richardson 26-110, Marsh 3-57, Evans 7-23, Hostetler 1-4. Kearney, Kowalek 5-21, Molina 9-10, Beckman 4-8, Reuling 2-minus 13, Team 1-minus 2.

Passing—Grand Island, Evans 7-14-0 65. Kearney, Beckman 16-26-0 246.

Receiving—Fremont, Moore 1-47, Jones 2-31, Escovedo 1-18, Wray 1-2, Eyler 1-minus 1. Grand Island, Thorne 3-18, Chrisman 1-18, Ramos 1-14, Lange 1-9, Richardson 1-6. Kearney, Dahlgren 3-97, Lee 4-78, Reuling 6-44, Cumpston 2-17, Kowalek 1-10.