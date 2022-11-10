Grand Island Senior High looking to prove doubters wrong

The Grand Island Senior High football team (9-2) won 28-10 in the quarterfinals over Millard South, despite many fans and media members thinking the Patriots could be the Cinderella team of the Class A playoffs.

The win put the No. 5 Islanders into a state semifinal showdown with No. 3 Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. Friday in Omaha.

“We responded to some adversity early,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “We kind of got punched in the mouth early, and our kids didn’t flinch. They hung in there and once Colton (Marsh) was able to give us a shot in the arm with a pick-six, we settled down and played really well on both sides of the ball.”

The win secured the Islanders a trip to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018, where they finished as the Class A state runner-up. Heading into the semifinals on the road against Westside (10-1), Tomlin said he feels like the team is in a good spot.

“I felt like in the second half of the quarterfinal game, we played as well offensively as we have all year against a really, really good team,” Tomlin said. “The kids’ hard work has paid off. They’ve done a heck of a job. I don’t think anyone gave them a whole lot of chances to end up in this spot, and they’ve overachieved. They’re very aware of how much effort it’s going to take and the quality of play it’s going to take to get it done, but I know they’re believers.”

Marsh, who Tomlin mentioned earlier, seems to almost be good for one splash highlight a game, and it could be in any of the three phases of the game.

“Defensively, he surfaced early as a guy that was going to be a really good safety for us,” Tomlin said. “We’ve incorporated him more in the offensive scheme as the year has gone on and as a returner, he’s been special. That big play capability has really been big for us throughout the year.”

On the ground, Jace Chrisman leads the way with 966 yards and 14 touchdowns on 123 carries but Caleb Richardson has also performed well with 755 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 carries. Tomlin said a credit goes to the offensive line for their success.

“We’ve been blessed with some good backs but our offensive line is a veteran bunch,” Tomlin said. “Four of them started last year. That has paid off. They’re a year stronger and more knowledgeable. Their playoff experience has been really big for us, and they’re just a really hard working bunch.”

Quarterback Cohen Evans has raised his play as of late, including throwing 16-for-24 with 139 yards and a touchdown in the win over Millard South.

“His leadership has been excellent,” Tomlin said. “He’s just got more of a grasp on what coach (Russ) Harvey is asking him to do. He’s way better at our RPO game. He seems to have that clutch ability to get big conversions when we need them on third down. He has good chemistry with our receivers, especially Cole Thorne.

“He started for us last year every game but at defensive end. He didn’t get that quarterback development time that we would have liked to get him. Through no fault of his own, he’s really had to accelerate his growth quickly.”

And on defense, the Islanders have forced 23 turnovers this season and have been executing by playing fundamental football.

“Everybody is so diverse now offensively that it forces you into being a littlemore vanilla and relying on your fundamentals,” Tomlin said. “Our kids have been great playing good, sound fundamental defense. We tend to tackle pretty well. You have your moments where folks can make you look like you don’t ever work on tackling, but we’ve tackled well and have been very opportunistic in creating takeaways and turnovers.”

The Islanders head to the Warriors’ home turf Friday night looking for revenge after Westside came to Grand Island and cruised to a 37-13 win in week two.

Tomlin said Westside slowed their offense and controlled the time of possession. He also said the matchup helped his team realize where they had to get to and that Grand Island is a different team than it was early in the season.

“They ran the ball really effectively,” Tomlin said. “We forced them to six field goal attempts. They hit us with a couple of big pass plays. We were just unable to sustain a whole lot offensively, so our defense was on the field a lot. I think maybe we ran eight or 10 plays in the first half, so we were really limited offensively and that put some pressure on us. We’ve improved tremendously on all three phases but particularly offensively and learned a bunch and challenged ourselves to get better.”

On offense, Westside is led by quarterback Anthony Rezac, who has thrown for 1,778 yards and run for 974 yards.

“He’s very challenging to defend because in their offense, the way they scheme, he’s a run threat every play,” Tomlin said. “If not the best athlete on the field, he’s going to be in the top couple of best athletes on the field in any game they play. He’s really difficult to defend and on top of that, he throws the ball well. He’s not just a run threat.”

And on defense, Tomlin said the Warriors are aggressive and also very fundamentally sound.

“They’re very aggressive defensively and very fundamentally sound,” Tomlin said. “They have a lot of confidence in their secondary for good reason. They can play zone or lock people down and do a pretty effective job of it, so they can devote more people to the box. I’m sure they’re going to be really dialed in on stopping our running game.”

Tomlin said a win would obviously mean a lot to the players, parents and coaching staff and that everyone has put in a lot of work.

“Our kids know Westside is an excellent team,” Tomlin said. “We have the utmost respect for them. They play extremely hard, but I think we’ve improved immensely. …Playing a tough schedule paid off for us. Our kids are used to big moments in big games and used to very good opponents.

“It’s within reach,” Tomlin said about the championship. “We’re continually encouraging the kids to just get to the next hand hold on the summit. Don’t look at the summit. Get your next hand hold and foot hold and look at the next step. You want to focus on the moment because that’s the one we’re guaranteed. We want to be as excellent as we can be tomorrow night, and the outcome will take care of itself.”