The Grand Island Senior High football team suffered its first loss of the season this past Friday.

The Islanders fell to Class A, No. 1 and defending state champion Omaha Westside 45-0 Friday in Omaha.

The Warriors, who have played in the Class A state finals the past four seasons, had 461 yards of offense while the defense held Grand Island to only 106 yards of offense.

Islander coach Jeff Tomlin said even though they were shut out, they still battled hard.

“Westside is an excellent ballclub. They’ve been in the state finals the past four years for a reason, (and) I have great respect for their program,” Tomlin said. “I’m still proud of how we competed and battled. I feel like that’s a good position to have in that game because it shows us what areas we need to improve on. It’s a great measuring stick. And the speed of the game, it’s not going to get any faster than what we saw on Friday. I feel that will benefit us going down the road.”

During the first two games of the season, Tomlin said he’s been pleased with what quarterback Bode Albers has done. He is 17 of 43 for 187 yards with two touchdowns.

“He’s done an excellent job,” Tomlin said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable leading the offense. He’s cool and collected and a great leader out there. He knows what everybody’s job is. He has a firm grasp on everything.”

Tomlin said he’s been impressed with the running game as well. The Islanders have rushed for 250 yards in the two games. Nelson Wheeler has 18 carries for 86 yards, while Caleb Richardson has 15 carries for 55 yards. Tomlin said he feels the offensive line has strides from week 1 to week 2.

“The running backs have been running hard for us and the line has made progress from week 1 to week 2. We are finding a little more depth there as well,” Tomlin said.

Norfolk is 2-0 on the season with wins over Columbus (28-14) and Bellevue East (27-0). The Panthers forced three turnovers and blocked two field goals in their game against the Chieftains last week.

The Islanders had to come from behind in the final moments to grab a 20-16 victory over the Panthers in last year’s contest.

Tomlin said he expects Norfolk to be a tough opponent for Grand Island.

“They are an excellent team who return a lot of starters on offense who have a lot of experience and are very physical,” Tomlin said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ll need to have some consistency, have ball-sustaining drives, win the turnover battle and not give up big plays. We’ll have to make them earn their yardage and play better defense because we’ve been giving up too many explosive plays.”

But despite what happens against Norfolk, Tomlin said he wants to see progress and improvement from week to week.

“I know the score might not have shown it, I thought we progressed and improved in a few areas from week 1 to week 2,” Tomlin said. “You always hope to see that from week to week. Hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Northwest (0-2) at Seward (2-0)

The Northwest football team looks to grab its first win of the season against Seward.

The Vikings fell to a pair of ranked opponents in Class C-1, No. 5 Aurora 50-30 and No. 3 Omaha Skutt 30-14.

Northwest takes on another ranked opponent in the Bluejays, who are ranked No. 8 in Class B.

Quarterback Cam Jensen is 37 of 64 for 390 yards and has thrown five touchdowns for the Vikings. Chase Weigert has caught 12 passes for 187 passes with two touchdown receptions.

Seward has won a pair of close games to open the season. The Bluejays opened with a 14-7 win over Norris and a 20-13 win over Lincoln Pius X last week.

Bishop Neumann (2-0) at Grand Island CC (1-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic hosts Class C-2, No. 3 Bishop Neumann at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium.

The Crusaders will try and regroup after having six turnovers during a 43-20 loss to North Bend Central on Friday.

Neumann is averaging 58.5 points and has allowed only 10 points in the first two games of the season. Nebraska commit Conor Booth leads the Cavalier offense with 26 carries for 443 yards with nine touchdowns in their first two games.

Brady (0-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-2)

A pair of winless teams will be looking for their win of the season Friday.

Heartland Lutheran dropped both of its games by total scores of 96-14, while Brady dropped its opening game 67-21 to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.