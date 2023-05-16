Qualifying a number of athletes to the state track meet is always fun for any coach.

But when you are taking a large number of athletes to compete at Omaha Burke Stadium, then it becomes more fun.

Take a look at the Grand Island Senior High and Northwest teams.

The Islanders are taking a combined 28 athletes (18 boys and 10 girls), while the Vikings qualified 23 athletes (11 boys and 12 girls).

For the Grand Island boys, coach Montie Fyfe said he believes the 18 qualifiers is the most they’ve qualified since 2012.

“That’s a real big plus. We have a few kids that have some experience and with them having a lot of teammates around, I think that’s going to be a fun experience for them,” Fyfe said. “We got some quality kids that will be competing this week.”

Grand Island is taking Thomas Adams (400 relay), Eli Anson (Shot Put), Jaxon Bernal (1,600 relay); Kaden Boltz (3,200), Ruben Caceres (3,200), Porter Dickenson (100, 400 relay), Jordan Encinger (discus), Trey Engberg (400, 1,600 relay), Aiden Grobe (110 hurdles), Josiah Hawley (1,600 relay), Reid Kelly (discus), Evan McDonald (pole vault), Emiliano Mena (400 relay), Greg Minne (pole vault), Caleb Richardson (400 relay), Kaden Roberson (discus, shot put), Yiech Wal (long jump, triple jump) and Lathan Wilson (1,600 relay).

The experience Fyfe is talking about is Wal in the long jump and Engberg in the 1,600 relay as they were state qualifiers in those events last year.

Fyfe said the season the Islanders are starting to come around and hopes they can put together a good meet.

“I feel like we are getting better every week, and I hope that’s the case this week,” Fyfe said. “We’ve come miles around from where we were at the beginning of the season. I know the kids will be ready. It will be a matter of being able to take on the challenge because Class A is just unbelievable in a lot of events.”

For the GISH girls, Teagan Cheetsos (1600), Rylei Degen (pole vault, 400 relay), Emma Dye (1,600 relay), Mya Gawrych (300 hurdles, 400 relay), Katie Johnsen (3,200 relay, 1,600 relay), Keira Jones (long jump), Celia McCoy (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1,600 relay), Jasmine Morales (1,600 relay), Rayle Ostemeier (400 relay) and Emma Rauch-Word (long jump, 100 hurdles, 400 relay) are the state qualifiers.

Ramsey said he’s excited about taking that many athletes to the state meet, and it’s a reward of a good season the Islanders have put in.

“There’s been a lot of excitement this season, especially in the districts. We had a lot of PRs and the girls were excited for each other when kids were doing well,” Ramsey said. “It was fun to see that team spirit. I hope we can get more of that this week.”

Rauch-Word medaled in two events for the Islanders last year. The senior finished third in the long jump and eighth in the 100 hurdles.

Ramsey said he’s excited to see what Grand Island can do.

“I told them to not be satisfied with just making it down there,” he said. “Go down there and see if we can score some points. We scored 17 points last year and hopefully we can do better than that.”

As for the Northwest teams, the girls are taking Brooklyn Beck (300 hurdles), Keyara Caspar (long jump, triple jump), Olivia Chapman (3,200), Emma Harb (100, 400 relay), Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles, pole vault), Amarae Krafka (pole vault), Kyra Ray (100, 400 relay, pole vault), Tessa Scheer (high jump), Brooke Starman (400 relay), Avyn Urbanski (100, 200, 400 relay), Suzie Wieland (100 hurdles) and Reyse Zobel (shot put, discus), while the boys have Kian Botts (800), Nathan Carkoski (400 relay), Victor Isele (shot put, 400 relay), Tegan Lemkau (400, 400 relay, 1,600 relay), Chris Medlock (400, 400 relay, 1,600 relay), Alex Portillo (300 hurdles, 1,600 relay), Trevor Retzlaff (110 hurdles), Owen Schulte (110 hurdles), Spencer Snodgrass (shot put), Joseph Stein (discus) and Caleb Vokes (pole vault).

Harrington said while taking a big number is exciting, the Vikings are taking kids in almost every kind of event with a few in the sprints, jumps, throws, distance and pole vault.

“That’s pretty exciting for us and the best part about it is that I think someone in every event area going,” Harrington said. “That shows how well rounded we are, and I’m proud of that. I really don’t know if we’ve done that since I’ve been coaching.”

The Vikings return a few state medalists. Urbanski and Ray were part of the winning 400 relay that set a Class B state record last year at 48.12. Both are part of this year’s relay team that has ran the fourth fastest time (49.54).

Urbanski is a two-time medalist in both the 100 and 200, while Aizlynn Krafka is a two-time medalist in the 100 hurdles. Urbanski has the second-fastest times in both events this season (12.05 in the 100 and 25.06 in the 200), while Krafka fourth fastest time in the 100 hurdles (14.94). Also, younger sister Amarae has the second-best mark in the pole vault (11-6) this season.

On the boys side, Vokes is a returning medalist in the pole vault after finishing fifth last year. He comes in this year with the fifth-best mark in the event (14-0).

Harrington said he’s excited to see what the Vikings can do at the state meet and feels a top 10 finish is a good goal to have.

“It’s always a goal to go down to state every year. I think the girls have more of a realistic chance of scoring with Ayvn, Aizlynn and the pole vaulters, but you never know what can happen,” Harrington said. “We just need to focus on what we can control and not worry about what other teams and athletes are doing.”

Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic will take a total of seven athletes to the state meet.

The Crusaders qualified five girls and two boys during the Class C competition on Friday and Saturday.

Lucy Ghaifan (shot put), Hadlee Hasselmann (shot put, discus), Grace Johnson (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Avery O’Boyle (3,200) and Maddie Schneider (shot put, discus), while Thomas Birch (800) and Ishmael Nadir (long jump) are the boy qualifiers.

Schneider and O’Boyle are the lone returning medalists as Schneider finished fifth in the shot put, while O’Boyle was eighth in the 3,200.

Heartland Lutheran

Heartland Lutheran will take one athlete for the Class D competition on Friday and Saturday.

Kiki Nyanok will compete in the 200.