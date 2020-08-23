Grand Island Senior High plans to ‘win each day’

While starting as a new coach for the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team, Marcus Ehrke wants the Islanders to focus on one thing.

That’s “win each day.”

That’s the theme Ehrke came up with this year for the Islanders. He wants Grand Island to focus only on each day and not look ahead.

“With the times that we are in, that’s important,” Ehrke said. “You just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. With sports in general, winning the day is important because you can’t look too far ahead.

“You can’t set your sights on the state tournament today. You got to focus on your practice today or your match today if you have a game today. Once you look too far ahead, that’s when you get relaxed and undisciplined.”

He said the Islanders have bought into that. He also said that he feels the players are starting to get used to his coaching style and he wants the players to be held accountable for what they do.