Grand Island Senior High plans to ‘win each day’

While starting as a new coach for the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team, Marcus Ehrke wants the Islanders to focus on one thing.
That’s “win each day.”
That’s the theme Ehrke came up with this year for the Islanders. He wants Grand Island to focus only on each day and not look ahead.
“With the times that we are in, that’s important,” Ehrke said. “You just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. With sports in general, winning the day is important because you can’t look too far ahead.
“You can’t set your sights on the state tournament today. You got to focus on your practice today or your match today if you have a game today. Once you look too far ahead, that’s when you get relaxed and undisciplined.”
He said the Islanders have bought into that. He also said that he feels the players are starting to get used to his coaching style and he wants the players to be held accountable for what they do.
“It’s taken time to adjust to a different practice plan and a different practice schedule than what the girls have been used to. But they have always taken constructive criticism very well and are trying to get better,” Ehrke said. “And we want to hold ourselves accountable because we know mistakes are going to happen, but we don’t want to repeat them. We want to learn from them.”
The Islanders return five starters from last year’s 3-26 squad. They also return three seniors in Lilly Reed, Maddy Hill and Kaylee Hemingway.
Ehrke said he’s been impressed with their leadership in practice.
“They all have been good senior leaders and they’ve done a great job being positive and keeping the culture positive with the new transition,” Ehrke said.
The Islanders plan on running a 5-1 offense this with Camaron Pfeifer at setter. She was part of a 6-2 offense last year and finished with 117 assists.
“She’s a great leader who has a great touch and great hands,” Ehrke said. “She has a high volleyball IQ and is so coachable and wants to get better. She has a calming influence but is a vocal leader.”
Ella Beckstrom is another player who has impressed Ehrke as an attacker. The 5-foot-6 Beckstrom finished with 104 kills and led Grand Island with 37 ace serves last year.
“She’ll be a strong six-rotation player for us and should be one of our stronger passers,” Ehrke said. “She’s played a lot of volleyball. She is undersized for a front-row outside but she won’t use that as an excuse. We’ve been working on different shots with her because she’ll need to be versatile, especially going up against a lineup that will likely be taller than her.”
Katie Wemhoff, Claire Kelly, Jill Rose, Emma Smith, Haedyn Hoos and Kaiden Dahmer are other players Ehrke listed as players to watch.
“We have some players that are fighting for other spots,” Ehrke said.
Ehrke said a lack of height and offensive firepower might be weaknesses for the Islanders so ball control is going to be key.
“Our ball control isn’t quite where it needs to be right now. It’s not going to fall on our backrow, it’s going to fall on everyone on the team,” he said. “It takes a team effort when you have to be a consistent ball control passing team. If we don’t improve on our ball control, we are going to struggle.”
The Islanders will open their season Thursday with Lincoln East at Senior High. Ehrke said Grand Island does play a challenging schedule but he feels the players are ready to get the season going.
“We’re going to have a lot of competition this year but the girls are looking forward to competing and doing the best we can,” he said.