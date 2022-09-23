Grand Island Senior High pull away from Fremont

Grand Island Senior High overcame a pair of first-half turnovers and survived a wild second quarter before pulling away for a 38-14 victory over Fremont Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Class A No. 9-rated Islanders (4-1) opened district play and celebrated Hall of Fame night by shutting out an opponent in the second half in back to back weeks. Meanwhile, Grand Island’s offense piled up 460 total yards, including 339 yards rushing.

“The offensive line was making really big holes and we were able to get a lot of cutback lanes on our zone scheme,” Islander senior running back Jace Chrisman said. “Those guys work hard every single day and they kicked butt tonight.”

Chrisman was the biggest beneficiary of Grand Island’s solid line play, rushing 16 times for 172 yards and two TDs. That included a 24-yard scoring run to give the Islanders a 10-7 lead with 5:56 left in the second quarter and then had an impressive 72-yard TD jaunt with two minutes remaining before halftime.

“It felt awesome — although I was really tired at the end,” Chrisman said of his 72-yard TD run. “I knew we were going to score on that play as soon as I saw (tight end) Cole Thorne and (running back) Caleb Richardson out in front of me. Those guys gave a great effort there.”

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said he was pleased with the running game as the Islanders averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

“Jace ran extremely hard and I felt like our kids downfield blocked really, really well,” Tomlin said. “I remember especially on a screen pass to Jace, we had four or five kids get really good blocks. It was Yeoman’s work by our offensive line and our receivers downfield.

“We had more (holding) penalties than you want to see, for sure — and that’s always frustrating — but the effort is sure there.”

Grand Island was penalized seven times for 65 yards.

After Heider Alba Meda’s 30-yard field goal accounted for the only scoring in the first quarter, the second quarter produced a wild final 9 1/2 minutes of the opening half. Grand Island outscored the Tigers 21-14 in the frame, to lead 24-14 at the intermission.

Three TDs were scored in the final two minutes of the first half. Wide receiver Colton Marsh completed Grand Island’s 21-point second quarter by hauling in a 45-yard scoring pass from quarterback Cohen Evans with nine seconds left before intermission.

“The touchdown pass to Marsh was huge,” Tomlin said. “Colton is really talented and he has a lot to offer our team. Return-wise he’s been good, he’s playing really well at safety and then he adds another dimension to us as a receiver. He gives us an extra weapon, so that has been a shot in the arm for us.”

The 21-point outburst in the second quarter allowed Grand Island to overcome two first-half turnovers. The Islanders put the game away by scoring on their first two drives of the second half, cashing in on a 6-yard TD run by Richardson with 9:22 left in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Evans with 3:22 remaining in the third, allowing Tomlin to rest the majority of his starters for the game’s final 10 minutes.

“I think we’ve shown that we’re great at responding and I think we’ll keep responding,” Chrisman said. “Our team has a great attitude. When adversity strikes, we’re ready to respond and tonight it was good to see us punch right back at the end of the first half with Colton’s touchdown catch.”

Evans finished 9 of 12 passing for 121 yards, including the 45-yard TD strike to Marsh.

Grand Island’s defense limited Fremont (1-4) to 179 total yards, including 82 yards rushing on 36 attempts. Tigers’ quarterback Hudson Cunnings was 6 of 13 passing for 97 yards — 47 yards coming on one play — and Marsh recorded his third interception of the season, picking off Cunnings in the first quarter.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well overall,” Tomlin said. “Fremont’s running back and quarterback are really good and they have moved the ball, rushing-wise, on everybody they’ve played. Aside from a couple of plays, we felt like we played pretty sound and were able to get pressure on the quarterback when they had to throw.”

Grand Island will begin a difficult late-season stretch next Friday, playing at No. 6-rated Kearney. The annual rivalry game is followed by a home contest against No. 3 Elkhorn South and a road game at No. 4 Omaha North.

“Next week is a big week for us and then it’s back to district play,” Tomlin said. “It’s kind of odd that we have our district season broken up by one game, but it is a conference game and we don’t have to work on getting up for this game. It’s going to be a great game and our kids will work hard and prepare well for it.”

GISH Hall of Fame

The 2022 Grand Island Senior High football Hall of Fame class was recognized Friday night during halftime of the Islanders’ game against Fremont. The new inductees included Clarence Herndon, Pete Lewis, Chad Murrell, Ryan Rathjen, Marty Rocca and the Gene Wells family.

A Hall of Fame luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets cost $20.

Grand Island 38, Fremont 14

Fremont (1-4) 0 14 0 0—14

Grand Island (4-1) 3 21 14 0—38

First Quarter

GI—Heider Alba Meda 30 field goal, 7:52.

Second Quarter

F—Nathan Jones 18 pass from Hudson Cunnings (Dylan Hart kick), 9:21.

GI—Jace Chrisman 24 run (Alba Meda kick), 5:56.

GI—Chrisman 72 run (Alba Meda kick), 2:00.

F—Cunnings 1 run (Hart kick), :31.

GI—Colton Marsh 45 pass from Cohen Evans (Alba Meda kick), :09

Third Quarter

GI—Caleb Richardson 6 run (Alba Meda kick), 9:22.

GI—Evans 1 run (Alba Meda kick), 3:22.

F GI

First downs 9 19

Rushes-Yards 36-82 47-339

Passing Yards 97 121

Att-Comp-Int 6-13-1 9-13-0

Total Offense 49-179 60-460

Return Yards 0 -5

Kickoff Returns 7-59 2-46

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Punts-Avg. 7-37.1 2-46.0

Penalties-Yards 7-60 7-65

Time of Poss. 24:19 23:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Fremont, Cunnings 17-48, Eyler 15-48, Schurman 2-6, Bell 1-minus 2, Team 1-minus 18. Grand Island, Chrisman 16-172, Richardson 10-73, Evans 8-41, Hostetler 2-33, Engberg 5-18, Coslor 2-10, B.Albers 2-7, Lee 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 14.

Passing—Fremont, Cunnings 6-13-1 97. Grand Island, Evans 9-12-0 121. Albers 0-1-0 0.

Receiving—Fremont, Moore 1-47, Jones 2-31, Escovedo 1-18, Wray 1-2, Eyler 1-minus 1. Grand Island, Marsh 2-54, Chrisman 1-25, Lange 2-22, Thorne 3-11, Richardson 1-9.

Missed FG—GI, Alba Meda 42 (WR).