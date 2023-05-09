The Grand Island Senior High baseball team got a second chance.
After the Islanders were defeated 1-0 by Lincoln East in the Class A, District 2 championship on Saturday, they managed to get one of two wildcards for the state tournament.
Grand Island is at the state tournament for the 10th time in school history and first since 2019.
The Islanders, who takes a 12-9 record to the state tournament, is the No. 8 seed and will open with No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald) and top-seed Millard West at 10 a.m. Friday at Werner Park.
Central City/Fullerton/Centura also earned a state tournament berth.
The Kernels recorded their third-straight trip to the state tournament after defeating Arlington in the C-3 district final last Friday. This is also the first year for Class C in baseball.
No. 2-rated Central City/Fullerton/Centura, who is 20-4 on the season, is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 7 Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tal Anderson Field at UNO.
State baseball tournament
Class A
Friday, May 12
At Werner Park
Game 1 - Millard West (29-5) vs. Grand Island (12-9), 10 a.m.
Game 2 - Gretna (22-8) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (19-10), 1 p.m.
Game 3 - Lincoln East (27-4) vs. Bellevue West (18-10), 4 p.m.
Game 4 - Elkhorn South (21-9) vs. Papillion-LaVista South (21-9), 7 p.m.
Monday, May 15
At Werner Park
Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
At UNO
Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
At UNO
Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11
Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12
Friday, May 19
At UNO
Game 15, Championship, 7 p.m.
Class B
Saturday, May 13
At Werner Park
Game 1 - Elkhorn North (20-5) vs. Platte Valley (13-10), 10 a.m.
Game 2 - Omaha Gross Catholic (15-6) vs. Beatrice, 1 p.m.
Game 3 - Wahoo/BN/LL (20-3) vs. Elkhorn (16-13), 7 p.m.
Game 4 - Norris (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (11-10), 4 p.m.
Monday, May 15
At UNO
Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
At Fricke Field
Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
At Fricke Field
Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11
Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12
Friday, May 19
At UNO
Game 15, Championship, 4 p.m.
Class C
Saturday, May 13
At UNO
Game 1 - Malcolm (21-3) vs. Concordia/BT/OCA (10-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2 - Platteview (13-10) vs. Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.
Game 3 - Plattsmouth (19-4) vs. Omaha Roncalli (10-10), 4 p.m.
Game 4 - Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-4) vs. Wayne (14-7), 7 p.m .
Monday, May 15
At Fricke Field
Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
At Omaha Westside
Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
At Millard North
Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11
At Omaha Westside
Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12
Friday, May 19
At UNO
Game 15, Championship, 1 p.m.