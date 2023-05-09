The Grand Island Senior High baseball team got a second chance.

After the Islanders were defeated 1-0 by Lincoln East in the Class A, District 2 championship on Saturday, they managed to get one of two wildcards for the state tournament.

Grand Island is at the state tournament for the 10th time in school history and first since 2019.

The Islanders, who takes a 12-9 record to the state tournament, is the No. 8 seed and will open with No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald) and top-seed Millard West at 10 a.m. Friday at Werner Park.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura also earned a state tournament berth.

The Kernels recorded their third-straight trip to the state tournament after defeating Arlington in the C-3 district final last Friday. This is also the first year for Class C in baseball.

No. 2-rated Central City/Fullerton/Centura, who is 20-4 on the season, is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 7 Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tal Anderson Field at UNO.

State baseball tournament

Class A

Friday, May 12

At Werner Park

Game 1 - Millard West (29-5) vs. Grand Island (12-9), 10 a.m.

Game 2 - Gretna (22-8) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (19-10), 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Lincoln East (27-4) vs. Bellevue West (18-10), 4 p.m.

Game 4 - Elkhorn South (21-9) vs. Papillion-LaVista South (21-9), 7 p.m.

Monday, May 15

At Werner Park

Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

At UNO

Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

At UNO

Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11

Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12

Friday, May 19

At UNO

Game 15, Championship, 7 p.m.

Class B

Saturday, May 13

At Werner Park

Game 1 - Elkhorn North (20-5) vs. Platte Valley (13-10), 10 a.m.

Game 2 - Omaha Gross Catholic (15-6) vs. Beatrice, 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Wahoo/BN/LL (20-3) vs. Elkhorn (16-13), 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Norris (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (11-10), 4 p.m.

Monday, May 15

At UNO

Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

At Fricke Field

Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

At Fricke Field

Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11

Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12

Friday, May 19

At UNO

Game 15, Championship, 4 p.m.

Class C

Saturday, May 13

At UNO

Game 1 - Malcolm (21-3) vs. Concordia/BT/OCA (10-13), 10 a.m.

Game 2 - Platteview (13-10) vs. Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3 - Plattsmouth (19-4) vs. Omaha Roncalli (10-10), 4 p.m.

Game 4 - Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-4) vs. Wayne (14-7), 7 p.m .

Monday, May 15

At Fricke Field

Game 5 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

At Omaha Westside

Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10 - Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

At Millard North

Game 11 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 - If necessary, to follow Game 11

At Omaha Westside

Game 13 - Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14 - If necessary, to follow Game 12

Friday, May 19

At UNO

Game 15, Championship, 1 p.m.