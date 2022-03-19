Grand Island Senior High routs Lincoln High

Grand Island Senior High capped a solid opening week with a 16-1 five-inning victory over Lincoln High Saturday afternoon in the Islanders’ home opener at Ryder Park.

Coming on the heels of a 9-3 win Friday at Millard North, coach Kirby Wells’ squad is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored its opponents by a combined 25-4.

“We got back last night at about 12:30 a.m. from Omaha, so I was hoping our guys were going to come ready to play today and they were,” Wells said. “Cole Sweeley did a great job throwing up a zero in that first inning and we got eight in the bottom of the first. It was great to see that our guys came to the ballfield ready to play.”

Grand Island (2-0) sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring eight runs on two hits and two errors by the Links. The Islanders batted around in both the first and third innings and finished with 16 runs on five hits as Lincoln High (0-2) committed six errors and walked 12.

The GISH coaching staff got to evaluate nearly its entire roster as 17 position players saw action. Four different Islanders pitched.

“Everybody got a run at it today,” Wells said. “We got guys into spots where we needed to get a look at them.”

Sweeley, Kaden Kuusela, Cohen Evans and Caiden Rath combined to allow one unearned run and three hits while striking out nine and walking one on the mound. Sweeley started and pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch the win.

“We got guys on the mound that needed work in game situations,” Wells said. “I thought (assistant coach) Jake Redman did a great job of handling our pitching staff the last two days.

“All of the guys came in, threw strikes and attacked hitters. That’s exactly what we’re going to need to be successful throughout the entire year.”

Alex Gable had a double and Jacob Robison and Jack Harris both singled to account for Lincoln High’s three hits. The Links scored their run on Austin Jurgens’ RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth inning, plating Harris.

Grand Island’s eight-run first inning included a two-RBI single by Sam Hartman. Jacob Nesvara drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Tyler Douglass was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Riley Plummer and Tyler Fay drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to bring home runs.

Leading 10-0, the Islanders scored six times in the third inning as the Links’ three errors resulted in five unearned runs. Caiden Rath’s two-RBI double to the gap in right-center field was the big blow in the frame and Zenon Sack drove in a run with an infield single.

Plummer paced Grand Island at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. Hartman and Rath both had a hit and two RBIs, Braden Lee scored three times and Eli Arends had a hit for the Islanders, who impressed Wells with their opening-week performance.

“Beating a Metro team any time you can is great,” Wells said. “That was a nice team win for us Friday and so was today. We’d like to carry that momentum into next week, have a great practice on Monday and get after it again against Hastings on Tuesday.”

Grand Island is next scheduled to host Hastings in a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday at Ryder Park.