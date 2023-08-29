Addy Waind helped the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team serve up its first win of the season in its home opener.

The Islander junior served 22 points with 10 ace serves to lead the Islanders past Norfolk 25-17, 25-22, 25-12 Tuesday at Senior High.

In all, Grand Island had 15 ace serves against the Panthers. That pleased GISH coach Marcus Ehrke, especially with how Waind served as she had nine ace serves in the last two sets.

“We knew going in that we had to serve well, because Norfolk has some nice players. Addy put a big exclamation point on what we stressed to do and the importance of her serve to get them out of system,” he said. “I was really happy for her because she’s put in a lot of work at this point.”

That serving never allowed Norfolk to get into system as Jaden Kiichler had 10 kills, but had only three after the first set and South Dakota recruit Carly Ries had nine kills with eight coming after the first set.

“We haven’t given five ace serves all year going into the night,” Panther coach Dave Hepner said. “It’s one of those things where we weren’t on our game as we are a little inexperienced. We just weren’t able to get out of that funk that we got in when she was serving. We were just out of system all night.”

The Islanders also got enough balance as well as setter Jaysa Wentzlaff dished out 32 assists. Nebraska-Kearney recruit Haedyn Hoos led all attackers with 14 kills, while UNLV commit Tia Traudt chipped in 10, Mya Chrisman added seven and Keira Jones had five.

Ehrke said Wentzlaff did a good job mixing up the offense.

“Jaysa does such a great job building confidence in our hitters and they are starting to develop and grow,” she said. “Our hitters are a threat out there and she’s making them believe that they are. When we can get balance from our other attackers, that really helps take the pressure off of Tia and Haedyn. Mya probably played the best match she’s played.”

Grand Island went on runs in each of the sets to take control. Traudt and Jones combined to serve a 10-1 that included three serves to go up 16-8 in the first set.

Then Waind went on long serving runs in the next two sets. In the second, she served an 8-0 with five ace serves to help the Islanders take a 12-6 lead and held off Norfolk. And in the third, she served a 12-0 run with four ace serves that turned a 8-5 deficit into a 17-8 lead.

Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 16 digs, while Wentzlaff chipped in 10.

It was the Islanders’ first win of the season. Ehrke said Grand Island did a lot of things better in this match than in the four-set loss to Lincoln East last Thursday but he said there is still room to grow as the Islanders had 10 unforced hitting errors and seven serving errors.

“For the second game of the year and our first home game, anytime you get a sweep, we’ll take it,” Ehrke said. “We obviously still have room to grow, but we’re doing a lot of great things I thought.”

The Islanders will compete in the Columbus Tri. with Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.

Grand Island 3, Norfolk 0

Norfolk 17 22 12

Grand Island 25 25 25

NORFOLK (Kills-aces-blocks) – Leann Miller 0-1-0, Jaden Kiichler 10-0-3, Raina Andreasen 0-0-0, Adalia McWilliams 0-0-1, Carly Ries 9-0-0, Tasha Eisenhauer 1-0-2, Rylee Bauer 0-0-0, Morgan Nielsen 0-1-1, Myranda Hansen 0-1-0.

GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) – Tia Traudt 10-1-1, Addy Waind 3-10-0, Jaysa Wentzlaff 0-1-0, Bree Brandt 0-0-0, Keira Jones 5-2-0, Haedyn Hoos 14-1-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-0-0, Mya Chrisman 7-0-0.

ASSISTS – N: Eisenhauer 10, Hansen 7, Miller 1. GI: Wentzlaff 32, Hansen 1, Traudt 1.