The Grand Island Senior High softball team took a big step Saturday.

After Norfolk took the opening game of the doubleheader 12-4 in six innings, the Islanders bounced back to take the second game 10-9 at the Vets Complex.

“I thought we took a big step today,” GISH coach Scott Galusha said. “We’ve got some young kids who we are counting on. I’m just super proud of how our kids competed today.”

The doubleheader didn’t start well for the Islanders. Norfolk scored six runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. Grand Island did score two runs in both the third and fourth innings to cut the deficit to 7-4.

But Norfolk scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to take control.

Hallie Hinrichs led the offense by going 2 for 2 with a RBI and a triple.

Galusha said he felt the third and fourth innings were very crucial for the rest of the day.

“I really thought that gave our kids a lot of confidence because we responded very well after getting down 7-0,” Galusha said. “Our kids just really competed after that. That’s what you want as a coach.”

The Islanders fell behind 3-1 in the second game before coming away with a big third inning. Two Norfolk errors allowed Grand Island to tie the game at 3-all, then back-to-back RBIs from Anyia Roberts and Lexi Perez gave the Islanders a 5-3 lead.

The Panthers rallied back with three runs in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. But Grand Island took the lead back on an Aysha Gawrych two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

Norfolk tied the game on a Kylie Baumgard RBI single and eventually ended up on third. But Perez caught a line drive by Emerson Waldow at third then tagged Baumgard out to keep the game tied at 7-all.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, four straight hits gave Grand Island a 10-7 lead. Kiera Wolfe hit a RBI triple to score Brianna Kutschkau. After a Brealyn Sindelar RBI single, Gawrych brought her home with a RBI double.

Norfolk scored two runs in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to 10-9, but Alex Hormann came in to get the save as she got the last three batters out.

“It took every girl in that dugout to win these games. We got to play together and that’s what we’ve been preaching,” Galusha said. “If we can play for the name on the front and not on the back, we’re going to get better and better.”

The Islanders had 13 hits in the second game. Gawrych led the offense by going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, while Kutschkau, Wolfe, Sindelar and Roberts all had two hits for Grand Island.

Galusha said he felt the Islanders approach to the plate was a lot better than it was in the two losses to Lincoln East on Thursday and in the first game loss to Norfolk Saturday.

“I felt we were trying too hard on Thursday and in the first game today. We took a different approach today and I thought we had great at-bats,” Galusha said. “Even though a lot of those didn’t result in hits, we were still able to move runners over.

“We kept the ball in play as well and wanted to keep the pressure on their defense. I think we did a great job in those areas.”

Galusha said he was happy to see the Islanders respond after taking the first loss to Norfolk on Saturday.

“It was great to see these young kids who are not experienced beat a really good Norfolk team today,” Galusha said. “They are well coaches with some great hitters and pitchers and I think they’ll be in the thick of things at the end of the year.”

The Islanders will play in a doubleheader at Hastings Tuesday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Game One

Norfolk 12, Grand Island 4

Norfolk; 160; 023-12; 14; 1

Grand Island; 002; 200-4; 2; 2

WP-Linn. LP-Hormann. 2B-N: Morris. 3B-N: Baumgard. GI: Hinrichs HR-N: Linn.

Game Two

Grand Island 10, Norfolk 9

Norfolk; 210; 031; 2-9; 14; 2

Grand Island; 104; 023; X-10; 13; 2

WP- Sindelar. LP-Linn. SV-Hormann. 2B-N: Branz, Wichman. GI: Gawrych 2, Kutschkau, Roberts. 3B-N: Wichman. GI: Wolfe HR-GI: Gawrych.