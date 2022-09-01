Grand Island Senior High squares off against No. 1 Omaha Westside

Coming off of last week’s nail-biting, 20-19 win over North Platte, Grand Island Senior High coach Jeff Tomlin said he thought it went pretty well given it was the Islanders’ first game, while the Bulldogs had already played one.

“Obviously, when you get a win your opener, that’s always a plus,” Tomlin said. “I thought it took us a half to get up to their game speed given the fact that it was their second game. …We took it on the chin early and made a couple of adjustments. Our kids responded really well.”

Tomlin said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by how the game played out and that he sees the potential of his team.

“We spend so much time with the kids that we kind of know what we’re getting before we get to it,” Tomlin said. “I think we have the potential to be a pretty good football team, no doubt. With continued improvement week after week, I think we can get there.”

Many coaches believe that the most a team improves is between their first and second game, and the Class A No. 10 Islanders’ will need to do so as No. 1 Omaha Westside (1-0) rolls into town Friday night for the home opener at GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

“It’s always exciting,” Tomlin said. “There’s always something special about playing in Memorial Stadium and being in your own confines, your own locker room and having our fanbase all here.”

Westside is coming off of a 24-17 win over Omaha Creighton Prep who was ranked third in Class A last week. Tomlin said their talent and speed stands out.

“They can put four or five wide receivers out, and they can also go in running formations and run it at you,” Tomlin said. “They’re very balanced, and I think the guy that makes them go is their quarterback, (Anthony) Rezac. He can hurt you with his arm or hurt you with his feet. That will be a key to try and contain him to slow him down.”

Rezac was 9-for-17 through the air last week for 176 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was the feature in their rushing attack, carrying the ball 19 times for 124 yards.

Wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd, a Omaha Central transfer and national long jump champion in track and field, led the team with 103 receiving yards and one touchdown on four catches.

On defense, Tomlin said he expects them to be aggressive in their 3-4 which the Islanders’ can emulate pretty well in practice as they also run a 3-4.

“It’s a game where we have to be very, very solid in all three phases and make no self-inflicted mistakes.”

To pull off the upset, Tomlin said they have been focusing on improving their rush defense along the perimeter, as well as a few other areas.

“Taking better angles defensively,” Tomlin said. “Tackling always is something you want to get better at. Those are the main areas defensively and eye discipline. Offensively, just striking balance and minimizing self-inflicted mistakes and continuing to take advantage of this rushing attack we think we’re going to have.”

The rushing attack Tomlin mentioned featured Jace Chrisman, who rushed 10 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Richardson, who carried it 17 times for 126 yards.

Tomlin said the result of the game won’t determine the season, even though a win would be “huge.” Instead, he just see his team play to his expectations.

“The main thing for us is we want to see growth and improvement in those areas that we got exposed in a little bit,” Tomlin said. “We want to play the best football we can and play up to our standard. The outcome will be what it will be.

“We would love to have a win, and I’m confident we can touch gloves with anybody anyplace or anytime but hitting that standard of excellence is our main goal, and the outcome is usually favorable if you do that.”

Northwest (0-1) at Omaha Skutt Catholic (0-1)

Northwest and Omaha Skutt Catholic teams have aspirations to advance deep into the Class B playoffs, making this an intriguing game at 7 p.m. on Friday in Omaha.

The Class B No. 9 Vikings faced a well-oiled machine last Friday in Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora and lost 43-13 to their rival. Quarterback Austin Payne finished with 186 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions, while also running for 74 yards on ten attempts to lead the team.

No. 4 Skutt Catholic’s game last week was nearly identical, as they lost to the defending Class B champion, Bennington, 44-13. The SkyHawks finished with 236 yards of total offense.

Skutt reached the Class B semifinals last season, while Northwest exited after the first round.

Grand Island Central Catholic (0-1) at North Bend Central (0-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic travels for the first time this year to take on North Bend Central at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Crusaders are coming off of a 28-0 loss to Centura. GICC gave up 219 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns and the offense couldn’t get anything going.

The Tigers suffered a close 22-19 loss to Centennial last week. They gave up 187 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

North Bend Central dropped down to C-2 after going 1-8 in C-1 last season. Their last playoff appearance was in 2019, while GICC made it in 2020.