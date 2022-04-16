Grand Island Senior High sweeps Hastings in doubleheader

Great hitting, and good pitching led the Grand Island Senior High baseball team in a doubleheader win Saturday.

That helped the Islanders to move within one game of .500 after winning both games against Hastings, 4-2 and 6-1, at Ryder Park.

In the first game, sophomore Cohen Nelson gave up only two runs on two hits in game one, but he did walk five in the win.

GISH head coach Kirby Wells said he thought Nelson threw well overall despite one small hiccup in the third inning.

“He gave us four great innings, and only two runs,” Wells said. “He had one blemish in the third inning walking a couple of guys who came around to score, but otherwise a good outing.”

Hastings sent eight men to the plate in the third inning but managed only one hit.

Wells brought in Kaden Kuusela in the fourth inning, and pitched the final three innings not allowing any runs or hits. He walked two while striking out three hitters.

The Islander bats were active in both games. After scoring runs in both the third and fourth innings, of game one, they put a zero in the fifth frame. The sixth is when GISH started to forge ahead against Hastings hurler Tyson Lebar.

After a strikeout by Jace Christman to begin the inning, Cohen Evans reached on an error. Hastings then went to the bullpen and brought in Brady Hamburger. The next Islander batter Tycen Nelson singled.

Pinch hitter Carson Leiting hit a sacrifice fly to right field for the second out. GISH sophomore catcher Zenon Sack came up with two on and two out and came through in the clutch as he hit a two-RBI single that scored two runs, which proved to be the difference.

Wells said not only did Sack have a good day at the plate reaching base in all three at-bats, but had the game-winning hit, and also played a good game on defense.

“Zenon Sack had a great game in game one,” said Wells. “He threw out two Hastings baserunners in that game, it was great to see.”

Despite only having two runs on two hits, Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said his team overall played a good game.

“We played fine. We pitched fine,” said Marquardt. “We did things to stay in the game; we just didn’t do things necessary to win the game.”

Robinson reached base all three times in game one. Marquardt said Robinson really stepped up his game on Saturday.

“He earned himself a spot in the line -up more often,” he said.

In the second game, GISH‘s offensive outburst, and great pitching earned them a 6-1 win.

GISH lead-off hitter Jacob Nesvara reached base on an error, who advanced to second on a Eli Arends’ sac fly to right field. Sam Hartman had a RBI singe to score Nevara.

The next two batters Tyler Fay and Brayden Lee both walked to load the bases.Carson Leiting was hit by a pitch, which scored a run to give GISH a 2-0 lead.

Hunter Jensen hit a base clearing triple to make it 5-0. Jensen came around to score later on a Kevin Ramos groundout to make it 6-0.

Those would be the only runs GISH scored in the game, and all they needed for the win.

Wells said GISH senior Tycen Nelson did exception on the hill in game two as he earned the complete game win in giving up only one run on four hits while walking one, and striking out seven.

“Tycen Nelson was outstanding,” said Wells. “He attacked hitters, worked ahead (in the count) all day long.”

After the rough first inning, Hastings starter Landon Hinrichs settled down and didn’t allow Grand Island zeros in the next three consecutive innings.

Hinrichs was pulled in the sixth inning with one out. He took the loss giving up six runs, four earned, on four hits while walking two and striking out one.

Marquardt said, after a rough inning, his pitcher regrouped in the dugout then went back out and pitched his game.

“There was that error early defensively,” said Marquardt. “Hinrichs is only a sophomore. Once he got back in the dugout and got refocused, he went out there and threw like we knew he could.”

Grand Island moves to 6-7 while Hastings falls to 6-10.

Wells was pleased with about every facet of the two games on Saturday, especially with the defense, which had two errors total in both games.

“We played really good defense,” Wells said. “Our guys were locked in on defense and on the mound for 14 innings today.

“In high school baseball, that I hard to do sometimes.”

Grand Island host Lincoln North Star for a doubleheader Monday, and then see Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.