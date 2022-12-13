Grand Island Senior High swimmers sweep Norfolk

Grand Island Senior High swimming coach Brian Jensen said it had been a while since both Islander teams had swept Norfolk.

Grand Island did that by defeating the Panthers in both duals Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.

The Islander boys dominated in their dual 101-54, while the girls edged out Norfolk 88-82.

Jensen said that’s an accomplishment because of what Norfolk has done in swimming over the past couple of years. The boys were state runner-up in 2017, while the girls have finished in the top 10 the past five years. He also believes the last time Grand Island swept Norfolk was in 2013.

“They have a quality program so they were good wins for us,” Jensen said. “I know they had a few kids sick which hurt their girls a little bit but I thought we did some good things out there.”

The Islanders won a total of 15 events. The boys captured nine events, while the girls won six.

On the boys side, Grand Island swept all three relays.

Luke Dankert, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo and Lorenzo Ciafre were involved in four wins for the Islanders. Individually, Dankert won the 200 IM (2:20.28) and 100 freestyle (56.27), while Ciafre won both the 100 butterfly (1:02.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.61) and Sambula-Monzalvo took the 200 freestyle (2:10.40) and the 400 freestyle (4:40.49).

All three were part of wins in both the 200 medley relay (an automatic state time of 1:55.51) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.66). Jacob Seelow joined them in the 200 medley, while David Sambula-Monzalvo was the fourth member of the 400 freestyle relay. David Sambula-Monzalvo and Seelow joined Owen O’Neill and Eli Nelsen on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:53.30).

On the girls’ side, the Islanders captured both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Lily Breenan, Kate Novinski and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson joined together on the winning 200 medley relay (an automatic state time of 2:10.56), while Ashley Nelson, Novinski and the Wilson sisters took the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.53).

Individually, Gracie Wilson won the 200 IM (2:38.12), while Lily Wilson captured the 50 freestyle (29.85), Nelson took the 400 freestyle (5:12.62) and Novinski claimed the 100 backstroke (1:09.21).

For the most part, Jensen said even though the Islanders got the sweep, he still had mixed emotions about the Islanders’ overall performance.

“We earned automatic state times in both the medley relays so that was nice to see,” Jensen said. “We swam OK today but not great. We just need to push through some tough moments and just finish the way we need to.”

The Islanders will take part in the Lincoln Southeast Invite Saturday. Jensen said that will be a very competitive meet as Lincoln Southwest, who won team titles in both the boys and girls, along with Omaha Westside will be at the meet.

“It’s a great test to see where we are at,” Jensen said. “We’ll see some of the best swimmers in the state there. I’m sure the kids are looking forward to the meet.”

Grand Island-Norfolk dual

*Secondary state qualifying time

**Automatic state qualifying time

BOYS

Grand Island 101, Norfolk 54

200-meter medley relay—**1, Grand Island A (M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciafre, Dankert, Seelow) 1:55.51; 3, Grand Island (Cesteros, Duering, Trejo, Nelsen) 2:26.28.

200 freestyle—1, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, 2:10.40; 3, D. Sambula-Monzalvo 2:15.33; 4, Nelsen 2:36.48.

200 IM –* 1, Dankert, 2:20.28; 3, Seelow, 2:40.72; 5, Shavlik, 2:57.59.

50 freestyle – 2, O’Neill, 28.54; 3, Nelsen, 29.82; 5, Duering, 32.46.

100 butterfly— 1, Ciafre, 1:02.24; 3, Trejo, 1:12.19; 5, Shavllik, 1:28.00

100 freestyle—*1, Dankert, 56.27; 3, O’Neill 1:08.07; 5, Skalka, 1:11.39.

400 freestyle—*1, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, 4:40.49; *2, D. Sambula-Monzalvo 4:45.33; 4, Cesteros, 6:33.49.

200 freestyle relay—1, Grand Island A (O’Neill, Seelow, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Nelsen) 1:53.30; 3, Grand Island B (Skalka, Shavlik, Duering, McPherson) 2:12.16.

100 backstroke—2, Skalka, 1:33.87; 3, Duering, 1:35.32; 5, Kissinger, 1:52.98.

100 breaststroke—*1, Ciafre, 1:09.61; 2, Seelow, 1:18.64; 4, Trejo, 1:20.79.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Dankert, Ciarfre, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, M. Sambula-Monzalvo), 4:00.66; 3, Grand Island B (O’Neill, Skalka, Trejo, Shavlik) 4:49.75.

GIRLS

Grand Island 88, Norfolk 82

200-meter medley relay—**1, Grand Island A (Brennan, G. Wilson, Novinski, L. Wilson) 2:10.56; 3. Grand Island B (Fill, Johnsen, Allan, Smelker) 2:56.01.

200 freestyle—*2, Nelson, 2:19.82; 4, Hermesch, 2:33.99; 5, Fill, 2:49.57.

200 IM—*1, G. Wilson, 2:38.12; 3, Johnsen, 2:59.43; 6, Trejo, 4:01.51.

50 freestyle—*1, L. Wilson, 29.85; 2, Hermesch, 32.21; 6, Serrano-Aldrana, 46.88.

100 butterfly—*2, Novinski, 1:09.91; 4, Johnsen 1:27.09; 6, Allen, 2:03.17.

100 freestyle—*2, L. Wilson, 1:03.43; 3, Brennan 1:08.20; 6, Smelker, 1:36.47.

400 freestyle—*1, Nelson, 5:12.62; 2, Fill, 5:42.39; 6, Allan, 6:49.37.

200 freestyle relay—2, Grand Island A (Brennan, Hermesch, Johnsen, Nelson) 2:07.30; 5, Grand Island B (Johansson, Allan, Watson, Trejo) 2:56.46;

100 backstroke—*1, Novinski, 1:09.21; 2, Brennan, 1:11.85; 6, Smelker, 1:55.12.

100 breaststroke—2, G. Wilson, 1:25.17; 5, Johansson, 2:10.67; 6, Watson, 2:26.21.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (G. Wilson, L. Wilson, Nelson, Novinski), 4:25.53; 3, Grand Island B (Hermesch, Fill, Pruver, Smelker) 5:44.07.